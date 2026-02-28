GOLD/FOREX
UAE President, Hungary PM discuss regional military escalation

PM Viktor Orbán warns of regional threat, urges de-escalation

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, during which they discussed regional developments and the serious ongoing military escalation.

During the call, the Hungarian Prime Minister expressed his condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries, describing them as a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and warning of their serious implications for regional security and stability. Sheikh Mohamed thanked Prime Minister Orbán for his supportive position and solidarity with the UAE in confronting these attacks.

Both leaders stressed the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, emphasising the importance of restraint, de-escalation and preventing any widening of the conflict, given the grave threat it poses to regional peace and security.

