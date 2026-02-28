GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President, Greek PM discuss regional escalation

Both sides call for immediate de-escalation and return to dialogue

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President, Greek PM discuss regional escalation

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, during which they discussed the serious escalation in the region and its implications for regional and international security and stability.

The Greek Prime Minister expressed his country’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries, describing them as a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and constitutes a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Prime Minister Mitsotakis for his country’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the need for an immediate de-escalation and a return to meaningful dialogue to pursue diplomatic solutions that preserve security and stability in the region.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE, Iraq discuss security amid regional escalation

UAE, Iraq discuss security amid regional escalation

30m ago1m read
UAE President, UK PM discuss regional military attacks

UAE President, UK PM discuss regional military attacks

40m ago1m read
UAE, Germany leaders discuss Iranian attacks

UAE, Germany leaders discuss Iranian attacks

58m ago1m read
UAE, Egypt discuss Iranian attacks and security

UAE, Egypt discuss Iranian attacks and security

2h ago1m read