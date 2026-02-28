UAE President, Greek PM discuss regional escalation

Both sides call for immediate de-escalation and return to dialogue
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, during which they discussed the serious escalation in the region and its implications for regional and international security and stability.
The Greek Prime Minister expressed his country’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries, describing them as a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and constitutes a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.
Sheikh Mohamed thanked Prime Minister Mitsotakis for his country’s supportive stance towards the UAE.
Both sides stressed the need for an immediate de-escalation and a return to meaningful dialogue to pursue diplomatic solutions that preserve security and stability in the region.