GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President and King of Jordan discuss current developments and their impact on regional security

Two leaders underscored the need for an immediate halt to escalatory actions

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President and King of Jordan discuss current developments and their impact on regional security

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which they discussed the latest developments in the region, including the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the UAE, Jordan, and a number of other countries.

The UAE President and the King of Jordan expressed their condemnation of the attacks and the serious implications they carry for regional security and stability, stressing that they constitute a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, international law, and the Charter of the United Nations.

The two leaders underscored the need for an immediate halt to escalatory actions and a return to dialogue and diplomatic solutions in order to safeguard regional security and prevent further instability.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

File photo: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan voices strong support for UAE after strikes

20m ago1m read
UAE, Qatar leaders condemn Iranian attacks in call

UAE, Qatar leaders condemn Iranian attacks in call

35m ago1m read
File photo: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

UAE and Qatar leaders condemn Iranian attacks

2h ago1m read
File photo: Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (left)

Saudi Arabia stands with UAE after Iranian attacks

1m read