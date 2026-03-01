GOLD/FOREX
UAE President and Norwegian Prime Minister discuss implications of regional escalation in phone call

Leaders urge dialogue amid regional tensions

WAM
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway, during which they discussed the serious implications of the military escalation in the region, which threatens regional and international security and stability.

During the call, the Norwegian Prime Minister reaffirmed Norway’s solidarity with the UAE following the blatant Iranian attacks on its territory and on a number of other countries, noting that such acts constitute a violation of state sovereignty and a dangerous escalation that jeopardises regional security and stability.

His Highness thanked the Norwegian Prime Minister for Norway’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both leaders stressed the need to address all issues through dialogue and diplomatic means in order to safeguard regional security and stability and prevent further escalation.

WAM
US-Israel-Iran war

