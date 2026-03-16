People often arrive carrying the pace of the outside world in their nervous system...
March has been relentless. As tensions ripple across the Middle East, many people are struggling to pause or even catch their breath. But in a world that refuses to slow down, some communities are determinedly carving out their own moments of calm. In the neighbourhood of Jumeirah, a small evening ritual has begun to take shape. Over the past week, residents have been gathering to do something deceptively simple: breathe, stretch, sit and share food.
Some arrive straight from work, shoulders tight from the day. Others come after iftar during Ramadan, seeking a few moments of calm before returning to the rhythm of family life. The gatherings are informal and gentle, a mix of yoga, meditation, and conversation that allows neighbours to reconnect in a time when many people are feeling unsettled by the news.
The setting for these evenings has been SEVA Experience, a wellness space inside a illa garden. But the focus, regulars say, isn’t the venue itself. It’s the sense of community that forms when people slow down together.
For Shadi Enbashi, who co-founded the space, the gatherings are about helping people reset their internal rhythm.
“People often arrive carrying the pace of the outside world in their nervous system,” he explains. “What we do here, is help reorganise that so they can meet reality with more clarity, rather than simply trying to escape it.”
The evening sessions combine breathwork, meditation, gentle movement and sound-based practices designed to calm an overstimulated mind. In Kundalini yoga classes, participants move through simple sequences known as kriyas, precise combinations of breath, posture and rhythm, as Enbashi tells us. "In Kundalini Yoga for example, simple but precise sequences called kriyas use breath, posture, and rhythm to shift the state of the nervous system.”
For many people attending, the shift is surprisingly noticeable. “The mind becomes less fragmented. Attention returns to the body. Many people say they leave with a sense of internal order and calm that was missing when they arrived.”
It is less about chasing relaxation and more about coherence.
Despite the yoga mats and meditation cushions, the gatherings are not reserved for experienced practitioners. Many attendees are simply curious neighbours trying something new.
“One of the most common misconceptions about yoga and meditation is that you need experience or flexibility,” Enbashi says. “In reality, these practices were designed to be accessible for ordinary people living ordinary lives.”
Beginners often start with the most basic elements: conscious breathing, a few minutes of quiet sitting, or gentle movements that reconnect the body and breath.
Here, the classes and experiences are designed so that someone joining us for the first time participates comfortably from the beginning, he says. “The same session meets each person where they are. A first time visitor and an experienced practitioner can share the same session and each receive what they need.”
As he emphasises, consistency matters more than complexity.
For many people trying to manage stress right now, the instinct is to force calm through positive thinking. But Enbashi says the body often needs to lead the way. "Calm is often misunderstood as something we should force mentally – achievable through willpower or positive thinking,” he says. “In reality, calm is physiological.”
When people are constantly exposed to uncertainty, fast-moving information and a stream of alarming headlines, the nervous system shifts into a state of alertness.
“The mind alone cannot override it,” he explains.
Instead, the body needs signals that it is safe to slow down: Deeper breathing, quieter environments, and slower, more deliberate movement.
“The way back is through the body. Slowing the breath. Moving intentionally. Creating small moments during the day with less noise and stimulation. Spending time in environments that allow the nervous system to reset.”
“Practices like meditation, breathwork, and yoga are essentially tools for regulating the nervous system. They help people remain steady even when the external environment is not.”
In a city like Dubai, where life often moves at breakneck speed, the appeal of these small neighbourhood gatherings is easy to understand.
After the sessions end, people often stay. Some sit in the garden for a few extra minutes. Others share a meal together, continuing conversations that began on their yoga mats.
There is no rush to leave.
For many, these evenings are less about mastering yoga poses or meditation techniques, and more about something simpler: remembering how to pause, breathe, and reconnect with others.
In uncertain times, even a brief moment of collective calm can make the world feel a little steadier.