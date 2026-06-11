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Bahrain Ministry of Interior: Siren sounded, people urged to head to nearest safe place, remain calm

Officials advise public to rely on official sources for information and updates

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A view of Manama city, Bahrain.
A view of Manama city, Bahrain.
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Bahrain has issued an emergency alarming early Thursday and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place while following developments through official channels.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior said: "The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place and follow the news through official channels."

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The alert came amid heightened regional tensions, with Bahraini authorities issuing public safety guidance as developments unfolded.

Officials advised the public to rely on official sources for information and updates.

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