Bahrain Ministry of Interior: Siren sounded, people urged to head to nearest safe place, remain calm

Officials advise public to rely on official sources for information and updates
Bahrain has issued an emergency alarming early Thursday and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place while following developments through official channels.
In a statement, the Ministry of Interior said: "The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place and follow the news through official channels."
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The alert came amid heightened regional tensions, with Bahraini authorities issuing public safety guidance as developments unfolded.
Officials advised the public to rely on official sources for information and updates.