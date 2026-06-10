Bahrain intercepts missiles, drones from Iran

Public has been urged not to approach unfamiliar or suspicious objects
Bahrain has intercepted several missile and drone attacks originating from Iran, authorities said on Wednesday.
The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force stated that Iran has continued its systematic hostile approach through its criminal missile and drone attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
It confirmed that all its arms and units are at the highest levels of readiness and defensive preparedness to protect the Kingdom.
Authorities also urged the public to exercise caution regarding any unfamiliar or suspicious objects resulting from the remnants of the brutal Iranian attacks, and to avoid approaching or handling them and report them immediately.
The General Command affirmed that personnel of the Royal Field Engineering Unit remain fully prepared to safely deal with such objects, ensuring the safety of all citizens and residents.
Authorities stressed that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.
It underscored its pride in the advanced combat readiness and high vigilance demonstrated by its brave personnel in carrying out their sacred national duty in defence of the Kingdom.