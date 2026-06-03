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Bahrain Defence Force intercepts, destroys three missiles, several drones

Manama condemns ‘systematic’ Iranian strikes on civilian sites as unlawful

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Bahrain Defence Force intercepts, destroys three missiles, several drones

The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force said that Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through missile and drone attacks targeting civilian sites in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command said its air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed three missiles and a number of drones.

The statement stressed that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilian sites and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

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