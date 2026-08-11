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Bahrain jails two men for life over spying for Iran's Revolutionary Guard

Court convicts pair of communicating with Iran's IRGC and aiding hostile activities

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Investigation began after Cyber Crime Directorate identified a social media account that allegedly expressed support forIranian terrorist attacks targeting Bahrain.
Investigation began after Cyber Crime Directorate identified a social media account that allegedly expressed support forIranian terrorist attacks targeting Bahrain.
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Dubai: Bahrain's High Criminal Court has sentenced two men to life imprisonment after convicting them of spying for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and acting on its behalf in activities that authorities said targeted the kingdom's security and national interests. 

The Public Prosecution said the defendants were found guilty of communicating with the IRGC and its operatives to assist hostile and terrorist acts aimed at harming Bahrain's national interests. The court also ordered the confiscation of seized items.

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According to prosecutors, the investigation began after the Cyber Crime Directorate identified a social media account that allegedly expressed support for Iranian terrorist attacks targeting Bahrain. 

Investigators said the account's operator was arrested and admitted managing the account, communicating with a suspect who remains outside the country and providing locations and coordinates from within Bahrain.

The Public Prosecution said forensic examinations of the suspect's electronic devices, witness testimony and the defendant's statements supported the charges. The second suspect was tried in absentia after remaining outside Bahrain.

The prosecution said the trial was conducted over several hearings during which legal safeguards, including the defendant's right to legal representation, were observed. 

It added that Bahrain would continue to pursue anyone accused of unlawful cooperation or communication with hostile entities, stressing that protecting the kingdom's national security remained a priority.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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BahrainUS-Israel-Iran war

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