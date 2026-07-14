Bahrain jails three over alleged IRGC-linked plots targeting vital sites

Court finds defendants shared strategic site data with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards
The Supreme Criminal Court in Bahrain has issued rulings in two separate espionage cases involving three defendants accused of working with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to support hostile and terrorist activities against the Kingdom.
The Chief Prosecutor of the Terrorist Crimes Prosecution said the defendants were charged with spying for a foreign entity and providing information that could threaten Bahrain’s security and interests.
According to the Public Prosecution, investigations by the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Evidence found that the first case involved a defendant wanted by security authorities who is believed to be outside Bahrain and working with the IRGC.
The suspect allegedly recruited a second defendant inside Bahrain to provide information about vital locations in the Kingdom for potential targeting during Iranian attacks.
In the second case, investigations found that an accused person allegedly communicated with an electronic account operated by the IRGC and shared videos of Iranian attacks on vital facilities in Bahrain.
The defendant also allegedly sent locations and coordinates of strategic sites that could be targeted, posing a threat to national security and the safety of residents and citizens.
The Public Prosecution said it launched investigations after receiving reports on the two incidents, questioning suspects, hearing witness statements and examining seized electronic devices with the help of technical experts.
The cases were referred to the High Criminal Court, where hearings were conducted separately with legal guarantees provided, including access to lawyers and the opportunity for defendants to present their defence.
The prosecution said espionage involving hostile foreign entities is among the most serious crimes affecting Bahrain’s national security and vowed to take firm legal action against those involved.