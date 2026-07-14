UAE says two ships were attacked in Hormuz, leaving one dead and eight injured
Highlights
President Donald Trump took a day to reverse his plans to charge a 20% toll on cargo going through the Strait of Hormuz, saying that Middle Eastern countries will instead make investment and trade deals with the US.
"Based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership, I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States," Trump said on social media.
The president said the investments "will be MASSIVE," though it's unclear if these would be new commitments relative to what Trump announced after a visit last year to the Middle East.
A massive fire broke out on Iran’s Kish Island following reported US air strikes on several locations across the country.
Iranian state media said no casualties had been reported as air defences shot down a US drone over the city of Bandar Abbas.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Tuesday to strike powerfully against Iran if Tehran carried out a new attack on his country.
"I will say it to the leaders of Iran: Do not count on things remaining quiet if you attack us," Netanyahu said at a conference, according to a video released by his office. "The days are over when someone strikes us and we don't hit back with a decisive blow."
A Norwegian tanker was hit by an explosion caused by an unidentified device off the Omani coast early Tuesday, a crisis response company said.
MTI Network said in a statement that shipping company Stolt Tankers reported that approximately 00:40 am local time "its tanker vessel Stolt Magnesium while on passage in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman suffered from an explosion of an unidentified external device", with a spokesman adding that "fortunately are all safe and accounted for".
New Delhi: India on Tuesday reiterated its call for safe and unhindered navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that the free flow of commerce through the strategic waterway is vital to the economic and energy security of countries worldwide.
Addressing a weekly media briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi is closely monitoring developments in West Asia, while continuing to advocate de-escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomacy to ensure peace and stability in the region.
"We are closely following the developments in West Asia. We continue to call for safe and unimpeded navigation and the flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz. This is key for ensuring the economic and energy security of people across the world. We issued a statement after summoning the Deputy Chief of Mission of Iran. We conveyed to them our deepest concerns and that we strongly condemned what has happened. We lost a precious Indian life, and several Indian nationals have been injured, a couple of them seriously injured," Jaiswal stated.
US strikes hit in an Iranian border area near Iraq and Kuwait on Tuesday, local authorities said, as fighting between the two foes raged.
The city of Abadan, which hosts the oldest oil refinery in the Middle East, as well as the port city of Mahshahr were targeted, deputy governor of Khuzestan province Valiollah Hayati said, according to state news agency IRNA.
Oil prices surged on Tuesday after the United States launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran and President Donald Trump vowed to reimpose a naval blockade.
International benchmark Brent North Sea crude climbed 5.1 percent to $87.51 a barrel, while the main US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, advanced 3.9 percent to $81.21 a barrel.
Dutch shipping company Stolt Tankers said one of its vessels was attacked off Oman in the Arabian Sea as Iran targeted ships in the region.
The company confirmed the incident but did not immediately provide details on the vessel, the nature of the attack or any casualties.
The attack comes amid rising tensions in the Gulf region, with multiple commercial vessels reporting strikes near the Strait of Hormuz and waters around Oman.
US strikes on hit the port city of Bushehr, which hosts Iran's only civilian nuclear power plant, local authorities said, as fighting between Tehran and Washington escalates.
"Four points in the city of Bushehr were hit by enemy projectiles at noon (0830 GMT)", deputy provincial governor Ehsan Jahanian was quoted by official news agency IRNA as saying, blaming the attacks on the United States.
Four locations in Bushehr province, home to Iran’s nuclear facilities, were hit by US missiles, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported.
Earlier, Iranian state television said at least five blasts were heard near the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.
Three members of the same family were killed in US attacks on Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, Iranian state media reported.
The report said Ranger Hassanzadeh was outside his home when the strikes took place. His two sons and daughter-in-law were killed in the attack, it added.
Iran on Tuesday slammed a British plan to ban support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, alongside an Iran-linked group accused of a series of attacks against the Jewish community.
The foreign ministry "condemns the hostile act of the British government... as unjustified, irresponsible and contrary to the fundamental principles and rules of international law", it said in a statement.
Iranian state television on Tuesday reported that five explosions were heard around the port city of Bandar Abbas, near the Strait of Hormuz, which has been at the centre of renewed Iran-US fighting.
"A few minutes ago, five explosions were heard west of Bandar Abbas," the state broadcaster said, without providing further details.
Bahrain’s Supreme Criminal Court has issued verdicts in two espionage cases involving three defendants accused of sharing information with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to support hostile activities against the Kingdom.
Investigations found that the suspects allegedly provided details about vital locations, including videos, coordinates and information that could be used in attacks on Bahrain’s facilities.
The Public Prosecution said espionage for hostile foreign entities is a serious national security crime and pledged to take strict legal action against those involved.
The Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened through “war, evil, or American aggression”, Iranian army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.
Akraminia said Iran’s armed forces would not back down over the strategic waterway, adding that respecting the rights of the Iranian people was the only way to ensure its reopening.
“We are obligated to avenge the blood of the martyrs, especially the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution,” he said.
The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile attacks by Iran targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with missiles and drones.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability.
The Ministry reiterated the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.
India has condemned attacks on two vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, in the Strait of Hormuz, which killed one Indian seafarer and injured 10 others.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two vessels were carrying 30 Indian nationals among a combined crew of 46.
Of the 12 Indian crew members onboard MT Al Bahiyah, one died and another was injured. On MT Mombasa, nine of the 18 Indian nationals sustained injuries, including two who are reported to be seriously hurt.
India’s mission and post in the UAE are monitoring the situation and coordinating with UAE authorities to provide assistance to the affected seafarers.
The MEA said the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi was summoned and a strong protest was lodged over the attacks.
India also condemned violence targeting seafarers and disruption of navigation through international waterways, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the region.
One seafarer was killed and several others were injured after two crude oil tankers operated by ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) were struck by projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz early Tuesday.
The vessels, Al Bahyah and Mombasa B, sustained significant damage in the incident. ADNOC L&S said it is working with emergency responders and relevant stakeholders to manage the situation.
The company is assessing the impact of the incident and supporting those affected, while further details are awaited.
The UK Government has updated its travel advice for the UAE, warning British nationals that regional tensions remain unpredictable amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said attacks could resume at short notice despite a recent memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran.
The latest guidance, updated on July 13 and still in effect on July 14, advises British citizens in the UAE to keep their departure plans under review and ensure travel documents are up to date.
The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) said Iran continues to carry out what it described as hostile actions through missile and drone attacks targeting civilians in Bahrain.
The BDF said its air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks on Tuesday morning, July 14, citing a high level of combat readiness.
It confirmed that all units remain on full alert and prepared to protect the Kingdom. Authorities urged residents to avoid touching any unidentified objects or debris from the attacks and to report them immediately.
The Royal Field Engineering Unit remains ready to safely handle and neutralise any remnants to ensure public safety.
The BDF said targeting civilians and private property with missiles and drones is a violation of international humanitarian law. It also praised the readiness and vigilance of its personnel in defending the nation.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has received a report of an incident 13 nautical miles southeast of Limah, Oman. A tanker reported being struck by a missile while sailing outbound along the southern route. Authorities are investigating the incident.
Vessels in the area have been advised to proceed with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.
Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), strongly condemned and denounced the aggressive Iranian attack targeting the UAE oil tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, which resulted in the death of a crew member and injuries to several others.
Albudaiwi said the terrorist attack constituted a blatant violation and a grave breach of the principles of international law and the rules governing freedom of maritime navigation.
"It also constitutes an explicit violation of United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 2817, which stressed the necessity of protecting international navigation and refraining from targeting commercial vessels or endangering maritime lanes," he stated.
The Secretary-General reaffirmed that the GCC stands as one with the UAE, supporting all measures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its installations and vital interests.
Albudaiwi called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to fulfil its legal and moral responsibilities and adopt a firm and deterrent stance against these serious and repeated Iranian attacks to ensure their immediate cessation, hold those responsible accountable, secure freedom of international navigation, and preserve regional security and stability and the global economy.
He also expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies to the family of the victim, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Iran's parliament has begun work on a bill on the Strait of Hormuz, the head of the security committee said on Tuesday, as fighting flared between Washington and Tehran over the strategic waterway.
"Last night, coinciding with the downing of US drones, the 'Strategic Action for the Security and Sustainable Progress of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf' bill was formally introduced in Iran's Parliament," Ebrahim Azizi wrote on X.
"We remain steadfast in defending our red lines, particularly regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz," he added. "This is the first step; subsequent measures are forthcoming."
Iran’s oil exports will “continue as usual” despite the United States reimposing sanctions on its oil sales, Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said, according to CNN.
Paknejad said Iran had “long established the necessary structures” to counter the impact of US sanctions, according to a statement shared on Telegram.
He added that these mechanisms remained in place and were not dismantled during the 60-day waiver period, allowing Iran to maintain its oil exports despite renewed restrictions.
India summoned the Iranian diplomats, including Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Mohammad Javad Hosseini, following the latest attack on United Arab Emirates (UAE) merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, which killed one Indian and injured several others.
An Indian sailor was killed, and six others were injured after a strike by Iran on the UAE oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. Following this, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the Iranian envoys.
Two UAE tankers were hit by two Iranian cruise missiles in the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters. The tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were struck while transiting the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's parliament has begun work on a bill on the Strait of Hormuz, the head of the security committee said on Tuesday, as fighting flared between Washington and Tehran over the strategic waterway.
"Last night, coinciding with the downing of US drones, the 'Strategic Action for the Security and Sustainable Progress of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf' bill was formally introduced in Iran's Parliament," Ebrahim Azizi wrote on X.
Flights between the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s Abha were cancelled on Tuesday after Yemen’s Houthis said they targeted Abha International Airport with missiles and drones. Flydubai services from Dubai and Air Arabia’s Abha to Sharjah flight were among those affected, while several Saudia and flyadeal flights to Riyadh and Jeddah were also cancelled.
The Indian Embassy in the UAE has confirmed the death of an Indian seafarer following missile attacks on two vessels, Al Bahiyah and Mombasa B, in the Strait of Hormuz.
The embassy said the Indian national was killed in the attacks and that it is coordinating with local authorities to provide assistance to the injured and the families of those affected.
“We condole the tragic loss of an Indian seafarer in the attacks on two vessels, Al Bahiyah and Mombasa B. We are closely monitoring the situation and are in touch with the local authorities to render all possible assistance to the injured and families,” the embassy said.
Gold rose on Tuesday after hitting a two-week low earlier in the session, as markets awaited key US inflation data.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $4,013.93 per ounce by 03:00 GMT, recovering from its lowest level since 1st July. US gold futures for August delivery gained 0.4 percent at $4,020.80.
Spot silver inched 0.1 percent lower to $57.60 per ounce, having earlier touched a two-week low.
Platinum fell 0.5 percent to $1,597.52 and palladium rose 0.6 percent to $1,254.82.
The United States launched a third night of strikes on Iran Tuesday as President Donald Trump reimposed a blockade on Iranian ports and floated a 20 percent fee on cargo in the vital Strait of Hormuz.
Trump said a deal with the Islamic republic was still possible even as attacks were carried out, with Iran striking two ships in the strategic waterway and killing one crew member.
The US military said its five-hour mission hit targets across Iran including coastal Bushehr and Bandar Abbas to "degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping".
Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior has activated an alert siren and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.
The ministry advised the public to follow updates through official channels and comply with safety instructions.
Jordan’s air defence systems intercepted and shot down four missiles that entered the Kingdom’s airspace from Iranian territory, the Jordanian Armed Forces said.
A military source said the interception operation was carried out with high efficiency as part of measures to protect Jordan’s sovereignty, security and the safety of its citizens.
No injuries or material damage were reported following the operation, the source added.
Authorities also dealt with shrapnel that fell in several locations, following approved technical and security procedures, the military said.
The affected sites were secured and necessary measures were taken to protect citizens and property.
The Jordanian Armed Forces said they remain at the highest levels of readiness and continue to monitor developments to respond to any threat targeting the Kingdom’s security or airspace.
The military added that it would take all necessary measures to protect Jordan and maintain its security and stability.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it launched missile and drone attacks targeting the US Fifth Fleet facility in Bahrain.
The IRGC said the strikes hit the base’s fuel depots, causing fires, and claimed to have destroyed a Patriot radar system, the fleet’s air control radar, a C-RAM early warning radar system and the command and monitoring centre for unmanned surface vessels.
“The retaliatory operation continues,” the IRGC said in a statement.
No official statement has been issued so far by Bahrain or US authorities regarding the claims.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces completed a new wave of strikes against Iranian military targets on July 13.
CENTCOM said the five-hour operation, which ended at 10:15pm ET, targeted military sites across Iran, including Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa and Bandar Abbas.
The command said US forces used precision munitions against Iranian coastal defence systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime capabilities as part of efforts to reduce Iran’s ability to target commercial shipping.
CENTCOM added that more than 50,000 US service members remain deployed across the Middle East, with American forces “vigilant and ready”.
Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior sounded warning sirens again and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.
In a brief alert, the ministry advised the public to follow safety instructions and remain vigilant amid the ongoing regional security situation.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had carried out missile and drone strikes on Bahrain, after the Gulf country urged citizens to take shelter as a siren sounded.
"Several weapons support warehouses, a satellite communications center and the residential building for US forces in Bahrain were targeted," Iranian state television IRIB quoted the Guards as saying.
US Central Command (CentCom) has announced that its forces will resume blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on July 14 at 4 pm ET (12:00 Midnight in Gulf Standard Time [GST] on July 15).
"CentCom forces will enforce the blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas. The US military continues to support traffic flow through regional waters for all vessels not violating the blockade," the command announced on X on Tuesday (July 14, 2026).
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it targeted and disabled two “offending” super oil tankers, according to state-linked Tasnim news agency.
In a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB, the IRGC accused the tankers of being influenced by the US to take a southern route through Omani waters after allegedly switching off their navigation systems.
The IRGC said the vessels ignored repeated warnings before they were “hit and disabled”. The claims have not been independently verified.
The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US Consulate General in Dubai have cancelled all consular appointments from July 13 to July 15 due to the ongoing regional security situation.
In a security alert issued on Monday, the US Mission to the UAE said people with appointments during this period should not travel to the embassy or consulate, adding that affected applicants will be contacted directly to reschedule.
The embassy said Americans with scheduled appointments between July 13 and 15 should wait for further instructions rather than visiting the diplomatic missions.
"The U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi and U.S. Consulate General in Dubai have canceled consular appointments from July 13–15 due to the regional security situation," the mission said. Read more
Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior sounded emergency sirens and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.
In a brief statement, the ministry said the alert was issued as part of ongoing security measures and advised the public to follow official instructions.
The UAE has strongly condemned and denounced Iran’s aggressive attacks targeting the national oil tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, after the vessels were struck by two cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz within Omani territorial waters.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack killed one Indian national and injured eight others, including four who were critically wounded.
The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals. The UAE extended its sincere condolences to the victim’s family and to the Republic of India and its people, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
The ministry said the attack constituted a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which emphasises freedom of navigation and rejects attacks on commercial shipping or the disruption of international maritime routes.
President Donald Trump said late on Monday he still believes a negotiated agreement with Iran is possible, even as the United States launched a fresh wave of military strikes against Iranian targets and tightened pressure on Tehran by reinstating a blockade on Iranian ports.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump expressed optimism that diplomacy could still prevail despite the renewed fighting.
"Yeah, I think a deal is possible. Sure, I do," Trump said. "We had a deal with them two days ago and then they said, 'Oh we can't make that deal. We have to negotiate it further.'"
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The UAE Ministry of Defence announced that the two national tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles in the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters.
The attack resulted in the death of one crew member aboard the Mombasa, an Indian national, and injuries to eight others, including four who sustained serious injuries.
The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals.
The attack also caused material damage to both tankers due to fires that broke out on board. The fires have since been brought under control.
The Ministry of Defence strongly condemned this blatant attack, describing it as a serious violation and a clear breach of international law that threatens the security and stability of the region.
The Ministry emphasised that the State reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its people, and its residents, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security, stability, national interests, and strategic assets.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it launched a third consecutive night of strikes against Iran on Tuesday, following orders from President Donald Trump.
CENTCOM said the strikes aim to impose a “heavy cost” on Iranian forces and reduce their ability to target civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
The command added that the operations are focused on degrading Iran’s capabilities as tensions continue to escalate across the region.
US President Donald Trump said he would make a primetime address to the nation on Thursday, in an announcement that comes amid a major flare-up of hostilities with Iran.
"President Trump will be making a Speech to the Nation on Thursday evening, at 9 P.M. Eastern (0100 GMT Friday). Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said Monday on his Truth Social network.
Trump did not reveal the subject of the speech, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for details.
But the announcement comes hours after he declared that he would reimpose a US naval blockade on Iran, and that Washington will institute a 20 percent fee on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump's last major televised address to the nation was on April 1, when he gave his first full public justification of the Iran war more than a month after the US-Israeli military campaign began.
In that speech from the White House, he laid out his case for a conflict that had sent oil prices soaring and his approval ratings tumbling.
At least four explosions were heard Monday east of Iran's Bandar Abbas, which sits on the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported, citing a reporter in the port city's province.
"An IRNA reporter in Hormozgan province reported hearing four explosions east of Bandar Abbas. According to him, the nature of these explosions has not yet been determined by official authorities," news agency IRNA reported.
Day 136: 2 UAE tankers hit, US to resume Iran blockade
Day 135: US military launches another round of Iran strikes
Day 134: Strait of Hormuz tensions flare after ship attack
Day 133: US swaps strikes with Iran while keeping nuclear talks alive
Day 132: Israel vows stronger military action against Iran
Day 131: Trump tempers fury to end NATO summit on high note
Day 130: Iran reports explosions on sites around Hormuz Strait
Day 129: Body of Khamenei arrives in Qom ahead of procession
Day 128: Massive turnout at Khamenei funeral