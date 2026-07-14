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US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Consulate in Dubai halt consular services amid regional security crisis

Americans told to avoid Abu Dhabi, Dubai missions as appointments are cancelled

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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US Embassy in UAE halts consular services amid heightened regional security
US Embassy in UAE halts consular services amid heightened regional security
WAM file

The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US Consulate General in Dubai have cancelled all consular appointments from July 13 to July 15 due to the ongoing regional security situation.

In a security alert issued on Monday, the US Mission to the UAE said people with appointments during this period should not travel to the embassy or consulate, adding that affected applicants will be contacted directly to reschedule.

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Americans advised not to visit embassy

The embassy said Americans with scheduled appointments between July 13 and 15 should wait for further instructions rather than visiting the diplomatic missions.

"The U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi and U.S. Consulate General in Dubai have canceled consular appointments from July 13–15 due to the regional security situation," the mission said.

Limited consular services available

The US Mission said both the embassy and consulate remain on ordered-departure status, with non-emergency US government personnel relocated outside the UAE.

As a result, only limited consular assistance is currently available for US citizens.

Americans requiring passports or other emergency consular services have been asked to contact the embassy through the U.S. Citizen Services Navigator, after which consular staff will respond by email with further instructions.

Routine US visa services remain suspended

The embassy also confirmed that all routine US visa services in the UAE remain suspended until further notice.

The latest advisory comes as the United States continues to adjust diplomatic operations across the region in response to heightened security concerns. The mission has urged US citizens to monitor official updates and follow instructions issued by embassy officials.

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