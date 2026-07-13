Trump warns Iran, says US may 'take over' Strait of Hormuz security after broken deal

Tensions spike in vital oil corridor after Trump threatens to 'take over' Hormuz
President Donald Trump said Monday the United States struck Iranian equipment overnight and may assume permanent security operations in the Strait of Hormuz after Tehran broke a military agreement, escalating tensions in a critical waterway for global oil shipments.
In remarks captured on video and shared widely on social media, Trump criticised Iran for repeatedly violating deals and vowed a hardline response.
“We’re taking over the Strait,” he told Fox News, adding that “most of their equipment is gone” after US strikes.
“Every time they send a drone, we hit them very hard.”
Trump referenced a recent agreement that Iran allegedly abandoned after an 11-hour meeting.
“They have nothing... yesterday, they had an 11-hour meeting... and everything was agreed to yesterday, and they leave the room, and they call back and they say, ‘we had to make a couple of changes,’” he said.
He blamed decades of perceived US weakness, stating the issue “should’ve been done 47 years ago.”
It looks like they're (Iran) back at their business trying to take over the Strait... We’re taking over the Strait. They have nothing... yesterday, they had an 11-hour meeting... and everything was agreed to yesterday, and they leave the room, and they call back and they say, 'we had to make a couple of changes'... for 47 years, they've been tapping people along... this should've been done 47 years ago.
Shipping data reinforced the heightened risks. Maritime analytics firm Kpler reported a roughly 52% week-on-week decline in confirmed Strait of Hormuz crossings from July 10-12, with vessels shifting to defensive routing, increased use of Iranian and “dark” routes, and near-disappearance of activity on standard IMO and Omani corridors.
Several commercial ships had been attacked while transiting Hormuz during the 60-day ceasefire, which the US blamed on Iranian forces.
Iranian negotiators initially denied the attacks.
US-Iran tensions and warnings from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have prompted caution among commercial shippers, according to industry tracker Kpler.
The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Arabian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, handles about one-fifth of global oil shipments.
Disruptions there have historically roiled energy markets and raised fears of broader conflict.
Trump’s comments come amid ongoing US efforts to counter Iranian-backed activities in the region. Fox News broadcast portions of the remarks live, describing them as a “scathing warning” to Iran.
No immediate comment was available from Iranian officials or the Pentagon. The US Central Command had confirmed the overnight strikes on more than 170 targets in Iran.
There was no immediate confirmation on the formal policy shift regarding long-term US control of the strait.