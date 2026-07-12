Iran says Hormuz is shut: What happens next?

From shipping and oil to military action and diplomacy, the key developments to watch now
Dubai: The Middle East entered a new and uncertain phase on Sunday after Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed once again following fresh US air strikes.
While Tehran has announced the closure before, this time the declaration comes after attacks on commercial shipping, the largest US military response since the ceasefire collapsed and missile and drone strikes across several Gulf countries.
The declaration immediately raises a series of critical questions. Can Iran actually enforce the closure? Will commercial shipping continue? How far will the United States go to keep the waterway open? And can diplomacy still pull both sides back from the brink?
1. Will commercial shipping stop completely? The first test will be whether shipping companies continue using the Strait or decide the risks have become too great.
The first indication could come from the shipping industry itself.
Qatar on Sunday advised all vessel owners to suspend maritime activities until further notice, highlighting the immediate operational impact of Iran’s declaration. Even if the Strait is not physically sealed, government advisories, rising insurance costs and security concerns could persuade many shipping companies to delay voyages or seek alternative routes.
Even before Sunday’s announcement, several commercial vessels had altered their routes or postponed journeys following repeated attacks on merchant ships.
Marine insurers have already raised war-risk premiums, and another sustained wave of attacks could make Gulf transits prohibitively expensive. In previous phases of the conflict, operators slowed sailings not only because of missile and drone threats but also due to the risk of naval mines.
2. Will the US challenge the closure? Washington has repeatedly said freedom of navigation through the Strait is a core national interest.
US officials have made clear they will not accept Iran dictating which commercial vessels may pass through one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. The latest strikes on around 140 Iranian military targets were presented as an effort to restore deterrence and protect commercial shipping, suggesting the US is prepared to continue military operations if attacks persist.
During earlier stages of the conflict, the Pentagon also examined ways to reopen the waterway by targeting Iranian naval capabilities, including mine-laying infrastructure around strategic locations such as Kharg Island. Military reporting also indicated preparations to deploy Marine Expeditionary Units and additional naval assets capable of supporting mine-countermeasure and maritime security operations if required.
3. Can Iran keep Hormuz closed? Under international law, straits used for international navigation cannot be closed to commercial shipping. The United States and its allies argue that the Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway where vessels enjoy the right of transit passage.
Iran rejects that interpretation, saying that as a coastal state it has the authority to regulate shipping through the Strait and require vessels to follow routes approved by Tehran.
In practice, however, the dispute is unlikely to be decided by legal arguments. It will depend on whether Iran can enforce the closure and whether the United States and its allies are prepared to challenge it.
4. Can diplomacy still survive? Perhaps the biggest surprise is how quickly diplomacy gave way to renewed fighting.
Only a day earlier, Iranian and Omani officials had met in Muscat to discuss reopening shipping through the Strait. Oman proposed restoring normal navigation through both the northern and southern shipping lanes, while Iranian officials said they would take the proposal back to Tehran for further consultations.
Instead, attacks on commercial shipping, fresh US air strikes and Iranian retaliation rapidly overtook diplomatic efforts, leaving mediators once again racing to prevent a wider confrontation.
5. Could this remain a limited conflict — or become a regional war?Despite the sharp escalation, both Washington and Tehran still appear to be avoiding an all-out war.
Recent exchanges suggest both sides are trying to impose costs on each other while stopping short of a full-scale regional conflict. Iran has focused largely on commercial shipping and regional pressure, while the United States has concentrated on degrading Iranian military capabilities rather than launching a ground campaign. That raises the possibility that the conflict could continue as a series of strikes and counter-strikes unless diplomacy produces a breakthrough.
The latest crisis is no longer just about one merchant ship or one round of US air strikes.
At stake is who controls access to one of the world’s most strategic waterways. Whether the coming days bring diplomacy, further military action or a prolonged maritime standoff will determine not only the future of the Strait of Hormuz but also the stability of the wider Gulf.