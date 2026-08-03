Salman Khan makes rare comment about his time in jail on Alliance: ‘There were 50-70 people in a small space’

In a newly released promo, Salman talked about the time he spent in jail
Salman Khan made a rare and unusually personal appearance on Prime Video's reality series Alliance, stepping into the game not as a contestant, but as a brother. Visiting Sohail Khan after a difficult stretch in the competition, the superstar surprised both the housemates and viewers by opening up about his own experiences behind bars.
In a newly released promo, Salman talked about the time he spent in jail during the long-running legal cases linked to the 1998 blackbuck and chinkara poaching incidents. Rather than discussing the cases themselves, he described the harsh day-to-day conditions inside the prison.
Recalling his experience, Salman said in Hindi:
"Many years ago, when I went to jail, there were bars in front of us. In a very small space, there would be 50 to 70 people. There was just one bathroom with an Indian-style toilet. There were lizards everywhere, and it was filthy."
The actor has spent time in jail or judicial custody on four separate occasions in connection with the wildlife cases, amounting to roughly 18 days in total over the years.
His latest remarks echo comments he made during a 2008 interview on On the Couch with Koel, where he admitted that adjusting to the prison bathroom was the toughest part of the experience. At the time, Salman said he remained calm throughout his incarceration and believed that if someone is sent to jail despite believing they are innocent, they should face it with dignity.
Premiering on Prime Video in 2026, Alliance is hosted by Kunal Kemmu and brings together celebrities from film, television, sports and the digital world. Contestants navigate physically demanding tasks while forming—and breaking—alliances as they compete to stay in the game. Salman's appearance marks one of the show's biggest celebrity moments so far, offering viewers a glimpse into a deeply personal chapter of the actor's life while lending support to his younger brother.