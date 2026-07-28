Cabinet also approves property reforms and extends labour dispute settlement rules
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Cabinet has designated 2027 as the "Year of Water", one of several decisions approved during a meeting chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on Tuesday.
While authorities have yet to announce detailed programmes linked to the initiative, the designation is expected to support efforts to promote water conservation, improve resource management and raise public awareness in line with the goals of Vision 2030.
The Cabinet meeting also approved a series of domestic measures, including transferring key digital and operational real estate documentation services, such as the Real Estate Exchange platform, to the Real Estate General Authority within six months to strengthen the Kingdom's integrated property ecosystem.
Ministers also extended for one year the requirement that labour disputes first be referred to labour offices for amicable settlement before proceeding to labour courts.