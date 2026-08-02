Saudi Crown Prince, Trump discuss regional tensions

Leaders stress diplomatic solutions to safeguard regional, global stability
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump discussed regional developments and the need for diplomatic solutions during a phone call, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
During the conversation, the Crown Prince stressed the need to prioritise dialogue and reduce escalation, highlighting the importance of making all possible efforts to support de-escalation.
He also underlined the need for diplomatic solutions to preserve regional and international security and stability, while preventing the region from being drawn into a broader conflict with wider consequences.
The call comes amid heightened tensions in the region, as international efforts continue to prevent further escalation and encourage diplomatic engagement.