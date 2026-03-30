Trilateral talks focus on Iran conflict risks to security, trade and energy supplies
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a trilateral meeting in Jeddah on Monday with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as regional tensions intensified following the ongoing military escalation linked to the US-Israel war on Iran.
During the tripartite meeting, the leaders reviewed the latest developments and their potential repercussions on regional and global stability, including growing risks to international maritime navigation, energy supply security and the broader global economy.
They discussed the need to coordinate joint efforts to contain the situation and reinforce regional security, warning that continued Iranian attacks targeting the GCC countries and Jordan, including strikes on critical infrastructure and civilian facilities, mark a serious escalation.
The meeting comes at a time of heightened concern over the safety of key shipping routes and the stability of energy markets, as the conflict threatens to spill beyond its immediate theatre and disrupt global trade flows.
The leaders underscored the importance of de-escalation and collective action to safeguard regional stability, while senior officials from the three countries also attended the talks.