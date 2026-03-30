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Saudi, Jordan, Qatar leaders meet as regional tensions rise

Trilateral talks focus on Iran conflict risks to security, trade and energy supplies

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (left).
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (left).
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Dubai:  Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a trilateral meeting in Jeddah on Monday with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as regional tensions intensified following the ongoing military escalation linked to the US-Israel war on Iran.

During the tripartite meeting, the leaders reviewed the latest developments and their potential repercussions on regional and global stability, including growing risks to international maritime navigation, energy supply security and the broader global economy.

They discussed the need to coordinate joint efforts to contain the situation and reinforce regional security, warning that continued Iranian attacks targeting the GCC countries and Jordan, including strikes on critical infrastructure and civilian facilities, mark a serious escalation.

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The meeting comes at a time of heightened concern over the safety of key shipping routes and the stability of energy markets, as the conflict threatens to spill beyond its immediate theatre and disrupt global trade flows.

The leaders underscored the importance of de-escalation and collective action to safeguard regional stability, while senior officials from the three countries also attended the talks.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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Saudi ArabiaQatarUS-Israel-Iran war

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