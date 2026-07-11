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Saudi Crown Prince, Trump discuss US-Iran talks, regional stability and Strait of Hormuz security

Call highlights vital sea lane protection amid tensions over US-Iran talks

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman
Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman
AFP

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from US President Donald Trump on Friday, during which the two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation and explored ways to strengthen Saudi-US ties across a range of sectors.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the talks covered regional and international developments, including ongoing US-Iran negotiations. The leaders stressed the importance of safeguarding maritime security, protecting vital shipping routes and supporting efforts to enhance regional stability.

Focus on Strait of Hormuz security

The discussion comes as global attention remains on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy and shipping corridor that has been at the centre of recent military and diplomatic tensions involving Washington and Tehran.

Both sides highlighted the need to maintain the security of key sea lanes amid growing concerns over regional stability and international trade flows.

Saudi, US foreign ministers hold separate talks

Separately, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the latest regional developments.

The two officials reaffirmed the importance of continued coordination and consultations between Riyadh and Washington to support security and stability in the region.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpSaudi ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran war

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