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Saudi Arabia to witness first total solar eclipse in 77 years

Rare August 2027 eclipse to plunge parts of the Kingdom into darkness for 6 minutes

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia’s first total solar eclipse in 77 years: Rare 2027 astronomical event to bring 6 minutes of darkness.
Saudi Arabia’s first total solar eclipse in 77 years: Rare 2027 astronomical event to bring 6 minutes of darkness.
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Saudi Arabia is set to witness its first total solar eclipse in 77 years on August 2, 2027, in a rare astronomical event expected to draw scientists, photographers and skywatchers from around the world.

The eclipse will be the first to pass over the Kingdom since 1952, when a total eclipse, remembered by many as the "Year of Darkness", briefly turned day into night as the sun was completely obscured.

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Majed Abu Zahra, head of the Jeddah Astronomical Society, said the path of totality would begin over the Red Sea coast before crossing several western and southwestern cities and governorates, including Mecca, Jeddah, Taif, Al Baha, Al Qunfudhah, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran. Other parts of the Kingdom will witness a partial eclipse of varying intensity.

He said daylight would fade to twilight-like conditions during totality, accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperature and the appearance of the sun's corona, as well as several stars and planets.

Weather and climate expert Khaled Al Zaaq said totality would last up to five minutes and 55 seconds in some locations, making it one of the longest total solar eclipses visible in the region during the 21st century. The event will also offer rare views of the solar corona, the "diamond ring" effect and Baily's beads.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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