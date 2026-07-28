Rare August 2027 eclipse to plunge parts of the Kingdom into darkness for 6 minutes
Saudi Arabia is set to witness its first total solar eclipse in 77 years on August 2, 2027, in a rare astronomical event expected to draw scientists, photographers and skywatchers from around the world.
The eclipse will be the first to pass over the Kingdom since 1952, when a total eclipse, remembered by many as the "Year of Darkness", briefly turned day into night as the sun was completely obscured.
Majed Abu Zahra, head of the Jeddah Astronomical Society, said the path of totality would begin over the Red Sea coast before crossing several western and southwestern cities and governorates, including Mecca, Jeddah, Taif, Al Baha, Al Qunfudhah, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran. Other parts of the Kingdom will witness a partial eclipse of varying intensity.
He said daylight would fade to twilight-like conditions during totality, accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperature and the appearance of the sun's corona, as well as several stars and planets.
Weather and climate expert Khaled Al Zaaq said totality would last up to five minutes and 55 seconds in some locations, making it one of the longest total solar eclipses visible in the region during the 21st century. The event will also offer rare views of the solar corona, the "diamond ring" effect and Baily's beads.