The eclipse will be visible across parts of Europe, Greenland, Iceland and northern Spain
Dubai: A total solar eclipse due to take place on 12 August will not be visible from the UAE because the country lies outside the eclipse's viewing path, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.
According to Al Khaleej, Al Jarwan said the Moon would pass directly between the Earth and the Sun, completely obscuring the Sun's disc along a narrow corridor stretching across northern Russia, Greenland, Iceland, the North Atlantic and northern Spain, with a small section extending into northern Portugal.
He said observers within the path of totality would experience daylight briefly turning into near darkness for up to two minutes and 18 seconds, with the Sun's corona becoming visible, a phenomenon that can only be seen during a total solar eclipse.
Al Jarwan noted that large parts of Europe, north-west Africa and parts of North America would witness a partial eclipse, while the UAE and most Gulf countries would not be able to see the event because they are outside the visibility zone.
According to Al Jarwan, the eclipse will begin globally at 15:32 GMT (19:32 UAE time), with totality starting at 16:56 GMT (20:56 UAE time) and ending at 18:42 GMT (22:42 UAE time). The eclipse will conclude at 19:57 GMT (23:57 UAE time).
He added that the Moon's shadow would travel about 14,000 to 15,000 kilometres across the Earth's surface, beginning in far northern Siberia before crossing the Arctic Ocean, Greenland, Iceland, the Atlantic Ocean and northern Spain, before ending over northern Russia.
Al Jarwan noted the eclipse would provide scientists with an important opportunity to study the Sun's outer atmosphere, or corona, and conduct research into solar activity and its effects on Earth, communications and satellites.
He also urged anyone observing the eclipse within the visibility zone to use certified eclipse glasses or approved solar viewing equipment, warning that looking directly at the Sun without proper protection could cause permanent eye damage.