Saudi Arabia's total solar eclipse: six minutes of darkness, first in 75 years, and best places to watch

It's simple. Get inside the path of totality, and stay as close as you can to its center line, the imaginary line running down the exact middle of the strip. The Moon's shadow is roughly circular as it moves across the ground. A spot on the centre line sits under the full width of the shadow, so the darkness lasts the longest there. Places near the edges of the path get only a brief pass, sometimes just a few seconds. Luckily, the 2027 center line runs close to Jeddah, Mecca, and the southern highlands.