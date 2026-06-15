Defendants convicted of supporting attacks and spreading false information
Dubai: Bahrain has sentenced 12 defendants to 10 years in prison after convicting them in a series of cases involving support for treacherous Iranian attacks against the kingdom, according to the Public Prosecution.
The rulings were issued on Monday by the High Criminal Court in 11 separate cases that included charges of endorsing and promoting the attacks, obtaining and disseminating restricted sensitive information, photographing prohibited sites and spreading false information and rumours through social media platforms.
The head of the Terror Crimes Prosecution said some of the defendants were also fined 2,000 Bahraini dinars, while the court ordered the confiscation of seized materials.
According to prosecutors, the investigations began after reports from the Cybercrime Directorate identified social media accounts that allegedly published images, videos and comments expressing support for the attacks.
Authorities said the accounts also shared sensitive information, circulated footage from restricted locations and spread false reports that were intended to undermine public morale, create fear and harm public security.
Investigators subsequently identified the individuals behind the accounts and launched a criminal inquiry. Prosecutors said the defendants were questioned, witnesses were interviewed and technical experts were appointed to examine electronic devices seized during the investigation.
The Public Prosecution said forensic examinations of the devices supported the allegations against the defendants, leading to their referral to the High Criminal Court.
The cases were heard over multiple court sessions during which the defendants were represented by legal counsel and afforded the procedural safeguards required under Bahraini law, the prosecution said.