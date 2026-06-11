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11-year-old girl injured, homes damaged in Bahrain after Iranian attack

Authorities activated sirens early Thursday across the kingdom after a security warning

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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11-year-old girl injured, homes damaged in Bahrain after Iranian attack
@moi_bahrain

An 11-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after debris from intercepted drones fell on residential areas in Bahrain, setting vehicles on fire and damaging homes in Hamad Town and the capital, Manama, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

The girl was treated at the scene following what authorities described as an Iranian attack. The ministry said debris from drones shot down by Bahraini defences caused the damage.

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Earlier in the day, sirens sounded across the kingdom after authorities issued a security alert, according to the state-run Bahrain News Agency.

Officials had urged residents to follow safety instructions as authorities monitored the situation amid heightened tensions across the Gulf.

Bahrain initially reported no casualties or damage, saying further information would be released once verified. The latest update from the Interior Ministry confirmed limited injuries and damage to property.

Bahrain hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet and has periodically activated civil defence systems in response to missile threats and drone activity linked to wider instability in the Middle East.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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US-Israel-Iran war

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