11-year-old girl injured, homes damaged in Bahrain after Iranian attack

Authorities activated sirens early Thursday across the kingdom after a security warning
An 11-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after debris from intercepted drones fell on residential areas in Bahrain, setting vehicles on fire and damaging homes in Hamad Town and the capital, Manama, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.
The girl was treated at the scene following what authorities described as an Iranian attack. The ministry said debris from drones shot down by Bahraini defences caused the damage.
Earlier in the day, sirens sounded across the kingdom after authorities issued a security alert, according to the state-run Bahrain News Agency.
Officials had urged residents to follow safety instructions as authorities monitored the situation amid heightened tensions across the Gulf.
Bahrain initially reported no casualties or damage, saying further information would be released once verified. The latest update from the Interior Ministry confirmed limited injuries and damage to property.
Bahrain hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet and has periodically activated civil defence systems in response to missile threats and drone activity linked to wider instability in the Middle East.