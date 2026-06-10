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Arab League condemns Iranian aggression on Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan

League urges swift diplomatic deal to end 100-day crisis with Iran

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Arab League condemns Iranian aggression on Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan

The League of Arab States condemned in the srongest terms the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, carried out today, Wednesday, through ballistic missile and drone attacks.

In a statement issued today, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, expressed his deep concern over Iran’s continued attacks on Arab territories as a means of escalation in its disputes with other non-Arab countries.

He stressed that such an approach is completely unacceptable and reveals an Iranian attempt to destabilize Arab regional security while simultaneously exerting pressure on the international community.

He reaffirmed the Cairo-based organisation's full solidarity with the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and called on the parties concerned to expedite efforts to reach an agreement that would bring an end to the crisis, which has now continued for 100 days.

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