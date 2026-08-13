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Jordanian woman caught begging in Amman with $46,600 in cash

Authorities say woman converted money collected from begging into foreign currencies

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Jordanian woman caught begging in Amman with $46,600 in cash
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Dubai: Jordanian authorities have arrested a woman found begging in central Amman with about $46,600 in cash, the Ministry of Social Development said.

Anti-begging teams from the ministry, working with the Public Security Directorate, apprehended the woman in Amman’s downtown area as part of efforts to combat begging.

The ministry said the woman had accumulated the money through begging in the capital and had been converting the proceeds into foreign currencies.

She was referred to the relevant judicial authorities for legal action. Investigations also showed that she had a previous record of engaging in begging, the ministry said.

Authorities urged the public not to give money directly to beggars and instead channel donations and charitable contributions through licensed charities and organisations officially authorised to collect funds.

The ministry warned that some people engaged in begging seek to gain public sympathy by claiming to suffer from illnesses or financial hardship.

It said members of the public could report cases of begging through its hotline or to anti-begging teams operating across the kingdom.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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