Authorities say woman converted money collected from begging into foreign currencies
Dubai: Jordanian authorities have arrested a woman found begging in central Amman with about $46,600 in cash, the Ministry of Social Development said.
Anti-begging teams from the ministry, working with the Public Security Directorate, apprehended the woman in Amman’s downtown area as part of efforts to combat begging.
The ministry said the woman had accumulated the money through begging in the capital and had been converting the proceeds into foreign currencies.
She was referred to the relevant judicial authorities for legal action. Investigations also showed that she had a previous record of engaging in begging, the ministry said.
Authorities urged the public not to give money directly to beggars and instead channel donations and charitable contributions through licensed charities and organisations officially authorised to collect funds.
The ministry warned that some people engaged in begging seek to gain public sympathy by claiming to suffer from illnesses or financial hardship.
It said members of the public could report cases of begging through its hotline or to anti-begging teams operating across the kingdom.