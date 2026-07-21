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Oman warns: Sharing private photos can lead to RO5,000 fine, 3 years in jail

Legal liability starts before you hit share, authorities remind social media users

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Public urged to respect digital privacy as Oman enforces strict cyber penalties
Public urged to respect digital privacy as Oman enforces strict cyber penalties
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The Public Prosecution of Oman has issued a warning against the misuse of digital technology and social media, reminding the public that sharing private images, videos, conversations or personal information without consent can lead to criminal prosecution.

In a social media advisory, the authority said photographing, recording, transferring, disclosing, copying or storing images and videos of other people without their permission is a punishable offence under Oman’s Law on Combating Cybercrimes.

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Sharing harmful content can lead to prosecution

The Public Prosecution said publishing digital news, photographs, audio-visual clips, comments, data or information with the intention of harming others is prohibited — even if the content is true or genuine.

Authorities stressed that legal responsibility begins before pressing the “share” button, as seemingly minor actions online can result in serious criminal consequences.

UAE travellers to Oman should take note

UAE travellers visiting Oman should be aware of the country’s strict digital privacy rules. Sharing photos, videos, conversations or personal information about others without consent could result in legal action.

Visitors and residents are urged to think carefully before posting or forwarding content online, as violations can carry penalties including imprisonment of up to three years and fines of up to RO5,000 under Oman’s cybercrime law.

Penalties under Oman’s cybercrime law

Such offences fall under Article 36, paragraphs (2) and (3), of the Law on Combating Cybercrimes issued under Royal Decree 61/2026.

Violators may face:

  • Imprisonment of up to three years

  • A fine of RO5,000

  • Or both penalties

Disclosure of private conversations prohibited

In a separate advisory, the Public Prosecution warned that intercepting, recording, transmitting, broadcasting or disclosing conversations, communications or audio and visual material without authorisation is also a crime.

Under Article 36(1) of the cybercrime law, offenders can face imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of RO5,000, or either penalty.

The authority urged the public to respect privacy, exercise caution online and understand the legal consequences before sharing any digital content.

Related Topics:
social mediaOmancybercrime

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