UAE court fines woman Dh20,000 for violating teen girl’s privacy

Photos filmed, shared without guardian’s consent
Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court has ordered a woman to pay Dh20,000 in compensation for violating the privacy of a teenager after filming and publishing her images on social media without parental consent.
The case was filed by the child’s guardian, who sought Dh100,000 in civil damages for material and moral harm suffered by both himself and his daughter as a result of the incident.
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According to court records, the defendant had previously been convicted in a criminal case for the same offence, in which she was fined Dh10,000 and ordered to pay Dh10,000 in temporary civil compensation, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
The earlier ruling, which related to filming and publishing photos and videos of the teen girl without permission, was upheld on appeal and became final.
The court confirmed that the defendant’s actions constituted a breach of the child’s privacy, noting that the publication of the images without the guardian’s knowledge or consent caused harm to both the girl and her father.
In its ruling, the court awarded Dh20,000 in compensation, considering the established criminal conviction and the damages incurred.