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Dubai court voids property gifts in Dh19m embezzlement case

Assets returned to debtor’s name to allow recovery of funds

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The court said the timing of the transfers, alongside the absence of other assets, indicated bad faith and intent to harm creditors.
The court said the timing of the transfers, alongside the absence of other assets, indicated bad faith and intent to harm creditors.
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The Dubai Civil Court of First Instance has ruled that property gifts made by a convicted embezzler to his daughter cannot be enforced against creditors, ordering the assets to be restored to his name to allow recovery of funds.

The court found that the defendant, previously convicted of embezzling around Dh19.2 million from a company he headed, had transferred the ownership of two properties to his daughter in an attempt to shield them from creditors, Emarat Al Youm reported.

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The case stemmed from a criminal complaint in which the former chief executive, along with others, was found guilty of diverting company funds through a sham development agreement. A criminal court later sentenced him to 10 years in prison, ordered his deportation and required repayment of the embezzled sums.

Following the ruling, the affected company secured a civil judgment exceeding Dh19 million and began enforcement proceedings, only to find no assets registered under the defendant’s name.

Investigations revealed that in 2019 he had transferred a luxury apartment and a residential plot to his daughter through gift contracts without consideration.

The court said the timing of the transfers, alongside the absence of other assets, indicated bad faith and intent to harm creditors. It ruled that the gifts remain legally valid between the parties but are not enforceable against the claimant, ordering the properties to be re-registered to enable execution of the judgment.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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