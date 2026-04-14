CCTV captures woman taking lost jewellery in Sharjah car park

Asian woman denies theft, claims the item found belongs to her
The Sharjah Court of Misdemeanour has heard a case involving an Asian woman accused of taking lost jewellery from a commercial car park with the intention of keeping it.
According to investigations, the incident took place at a shopping centre car park, where the defendant was seen leaving a vehicle, picking up a piece of jewellery from the ground and leaving without reporting the find or handing it over to authorities.
Surveillance cameras at the site captured the incident clearly, enabling authorities to identify the suspect, trace the vehicle involved and link it to the case, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
During court proceedings, the defendant denied the charge, stating that the item she picked up was her own ring and not an earring belonging to the complainant. She said she was unaware that any property belonging to others had been lost at the location.
The woman also acknowledged that the vehicle seen in the CCTV footage and referenced in the case file belongs to her husband.