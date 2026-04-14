GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

CCTV captures woman taking lost jewellery in Sharjah car park

Asian woman denies theft, claims the item found belongs to her

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
CCTV captures woman taking lost jewellery in Sharjah car park
Unsplash

The Sharjah Court of Misdemeanour has heard a case involving an Asian woman accused of taking lost jewellery from a commercial car park with the intention of keeping it.

According to investigations, the incident took place at a shopping centre car park, where the defendant was seen leaving a vehicle, picking up a piece of jewellery from the ground and leaving without reporting the find or handing it over to authorities.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Surveillance cameras at the site captured the incident clearly, enabling authorities to identify the suspect, trace the vehicle involved and link it to the case, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.

During court proceedings, the defendant denied the charge, stating that the item she picked up was her own ring and not an earring belonging to the complainant. She said she was unaware that any property belonging to others had been lost at the location.

The woman also acknowledged that the vehicle seen in the CCTV footage and referenced in the case file belongs to her husband.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai heirs seek Dh8.6m over undelivered luxury car

Dubai heirs seek Dh8.6m over undelivered luxury car

2m read
Court orders Dh100k payout after loss of unborn child

Court orders Dh100k payout after loss of unborn child

2m read
Inspector’s suspicions over car permit trigger probe, jail terms and fines for duo

Dubai forged parking permit lands father, son in court

1m read
Typo in WhatsApp chat lands man in misdemeanour court

Typo in WhatsApp chat lands man in misdemeanour court

1m read