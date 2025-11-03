GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

UAE court sentences maid to one month in prison for stealing suitcase

CCTV footage caught the defendant stealing the bag while woman was away

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
During questioning, the maid admitted to taking the suitcase but claimed she believed it had been left for donation. (For illustrative purposes only)
During questioning, the maid admitted to taking the suitcase but claimed she believed it had been left for donation. (For illustrative purposes only)
Shutterstock

A Dubai misdemeanours court has sentenced a domestic worker to one month in jail after she was found guilty of stealing a suitcase belonging to an Arab woman who was preparing to travel, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.

The incident dates to last May when the Arab woman reported that one of her two suitcases had gone missing. She said she asked a worker to help carry the luggage to the entrance of her building before heading to a nearby exchange house to complete travel-related transactions. When she returned, one suitcase had disappeared, prompting her to alert the police.

A police officer testified that CCTV footage revealed the defendant, who worked as a maid in a nearby residence, taking advantage of the woman’s absence to steal the bag and flee. She was later arrested, and the suitcase was found inside her accommodation.

During questioning, the maid admitted to taking the suitcase but claimed she believed it had been left for donation. 

The court ruled that the elements of theft were met, citing her admission and supporting evidence showing she intended to take the property without consent. Considering the circumstances of the case, the court extended leniency and sentenced her to one month in prison under the Federal Penal Code.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Scams are increasingly appearing in public places across UAE, disguised as ordinary QR codes.

Fake QR codes used to steal data, Dubai warns residents

2m read
Bihar: Khushboo Pandey granted bail after spending over one month in jail

Woman jailed, fined Dh3,000 over Dh10,000 job scam

1m read
Man to pay ex-wife Dh50,000 over abusive messages

Man to pay ex-wife Dh50,000 over abusive messages

1m read
Dubai: Friendship ends in court battle over Dh3.5m loan

Dubai: Friendship ends in court battle over Dh3.5m loan

1m read