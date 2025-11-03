UAE court sentences maid to one month in prison for stealing suitcase

CCTV footage caught the defendant stealing the bag while woman was away
A Dubai misdemeanours court has sentenced a domestic worker to one month in jail after she was found guilty of stealing a suitcase belonging to an Arab woman who was preparing to travel, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
The incident dates to last May when the Arab woman reported that one of her two suitcases had gone missing. She said she asked a worker to help carry the luggage to the entrance of her building before heading to a nearby exchange house to complete travel-related transactions. When she returned, one suitcase had disappeared, prompting her to alert the police.
A police officer testified that CCTV footage revealed the defendant, who worked as a maid in a nearby residence, taking advantage of the woman’s absence to steal the bag and flee. She was later arrested, and the suitcase was found inside her accommodation.
During questioning, the maid admitted to taking the suitcase but claimed she believed it had been left for donation.
The court ruled that the elements of theft were met, citing her admission and supporting evidence showing she intended to take the property without consent. Considering the circumstances of the case, the court extended leniency and sentenced her to one month in prison under the Federal Penal Code.
