Filipina in Dubai had stolen jewellery of premium brands belonging to her employer

According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 47-year-old Filipina maid stole several pieces of jewellery between 2016 and 2018. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A maid in Dubai, who had stolen her employer’s jewellery, has been jailed after being caught following posts in her Facebook account, wearing those stolen items.

According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 47-year-old Filipina maid stole several pieces of jewellery — such as four earrings and gold necklaces of luxury jewellery brands such as Tiffany, Damas and Van Cleef and five rings and bracelets from another luxury brand Fendi — between 2016 and 2018 from her employer’s house in Al Jumeira area of Dubai.

The 49-year-old employer from Canada testified that the maid was working with her since 2013.

“During her employment, my daughters would wear pieces of my jewellery and then tell me that they couldn’t find them at home. The maid denied knowing anything about it,” said the woman on record.

The maid was terminated in 2018, but it was not until 2021 when the victim finally discovered the theft.

“In April 2021, I saw pictures of the maid on Facebook in which she was wearing some of my missing jewellery. I knew she was the one who had stolen them,” added the Canadian woman. In one of the pictures, the defendant was seen wearing a gold necklace that had the name of the employer’s daughter on it!

The family reported the incident to Dubai Police who arrested the maid and recovered some of the stolen items.

Dubai Public Prosecution had charged the defendant with theft, which she denied in the courtroom.