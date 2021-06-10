1 of 11
UAE residents witness another hot day with mostly sunny skies across the country. Above, a man tries his best to shield his child from hot weather in Dubai.
Residents protect themselves from the sun as the temperature rise in UAE. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, skies, in general, will be sunny and hazy at times.
Residents enjoy at the Jumeirah beach in a bid to cool off during the summer.
The highest temperature recorded in the country yesterday evening was 46.1°C in Hatta (Dubai) at 3.00 pm. Above, women walk with umbrellas during the hot weather in Sharjah.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42-46°C in the internal areas the lowest temperature is expected to be 25-29°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37-42°C and 32-38°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be moderate in the UAE at 65-85 per cent in the internal areas and 70-90 per cent in the coastal regions.
Motorists drive as a mirage is formed on the road.
Workers try their best to stay hydrated during the hot summer months in Dubai.
A resident walks while covering his head near Sharjah Expo Centre in Sharjah during the hot weather.
