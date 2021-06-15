The Dubai skyline. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: After several reports in Dubai of individuals possessing dangerous animals, Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality have announced a joint task force to implement the Federal Law regulating the possession of dangerous animals.

The formation of the task force with the municipality aims to maintain a happy and sustainable city that embraces a healthy and safe environment free of animal transmitted diseases, a statement by Dubai Police said.

The Environmental and Archaeological Crimes Division at Dubai Police will collaborate closely with the concerned department at Dubai Municipality to enforce Federal Law No. 22 of 2016 about regulating the possession of dangerous animals. They will aim to curb violators and confiscate wild and dangerous animals to keep them away from residential areas by transferring them to their natural habitat or to qualified and licensed animal welfare centres.

Responses

The joint work team has responded to many violations during the past weeks, after receiving several complaints from the public.

What is Federal Law No. 22 of 2016? The law prohibits people from owning, possessing, trading or breeding dangerous animals. According to the law, violators shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a period of no less than one month and no more than 6 months; and a fine of no less than Dh10,000 and no more than Dh500,000 or to either of two penalties.

Dubai Police called upon the public to report violators who possess dangerous and wild animals as well as hand over dangerous and wild animals to the Veterinary Services Department at the earliest opportunity to ensure the safety and security of the society.

Recent incident

According to a recent article published by Gulf News, Dubai Police arrested a man who was trying to sell a wolf. Officers of Dubai Police received information about a suspect looking to sell a wolf in the emirate. After an intensive investigation, the man was arrested after police laid out a trap for him. He was later referred to the appropriate authority for legal action. According to Dubai Police, a proper shelter and treatment was provided to the wolf in coordination with Dubai Municipality.

Read more Man arrested for trying to sell a wolf in Dubai