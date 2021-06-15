Dubai: After several reports in Dubai of individuals possessing dangerous animals, Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality have announced a joint task force to implement the Federal Law regulating the possession of dangerous animals.
The formation of the task force with the municipality aims to maintain a happy and sustainable city that embraces a healthy and safe environment free of animal transmitted diseases, a statement by Dubai Police said.
The Environmental and Archaeological Crimes Division at Dubai Police will collaborate closely with the concerned department at Dubai Municipality to enforce Federal Law No. 22 of 2016 about regulating the possession of dangerous animals. They will aim to curb violators and confiscate wild and dangerous animals to keep them away from residential areas by transferring them to their natural habitat or to qualified and licensed animal welfare centres.
Responses
The joint work team has responded to many violations during the past weeks, after receiving several complaints from the public.
Dubai Police called upon the public to report violators who possess dangerous and wild animals as well as hand over dangerous and wild animals to the Veterinary Services Department at the earliest opportunity to ensure the safety and security of the society.
Recent incident
According to a recent article published by Gulf News, Dubai Police arrested a man who was trying to sell a wolf. Officers of Dubai Police received information about a suspect looking to sell a wolf in the emirate. After an intensive investigation, the man was arrested after police laid out a trap for him. He was later referred to the appropriate authority for legal action. According to Dubai Police, a proper shelter and treatment was provided to the wolf in coordination with Dubai Municipality.
Incidentally, this was the first case handled by the new department in Dubai Police that was established to combat crimes against wildlife, endangered species and predators. The Environmental Crimes Division will crack down on violations related to illegal selling of animals and identify the owners in the emirate.