Those who live in Dubai know that it’s one of the most tik tok friendly places on earth. A place where smiles abound and you’ll always find someone making a video. Now, there’s proof. A survey undertaken by Bounce, a worldwide luggage storage app, analysed the number of views popular travel destinations received on TikTok to create a list of the top 10 trending destinations on the app. It was no surprise that Dubai came on top of the charts. As Dubai Tourism tweeted, Dubai ranked first regionally and second globally in the top 10 trending destinations on Tik Tok.
Image Credit: Insta/visit.dubai
It's no surprise that the Big Apple is the most popular TikTok destination. With the number for videos of New York has surpassed 216 billion! There are so many amazing things to enjoy in America's largest city, whether it's the fashionable food, fascinating art galleries, lovely metropolitan landscape, or anything else.
Image Credit: Insta/travelnyc
The UAE has grown in popularity as a tourist destination in recent decades, to the point where Dubai takes the second spot in ranking with slightly over 37 billion views. On Tik Tok. It's easy to see why Dubai has undoubtedly become a bucket list for TikTokers, with its opulent hotels, restaurants, ultramodern structures, and vibrant nightlife.
Image Credit: Insta/visit.dubai
Istanbul, Turkey, has been a bridge between Europe and Asia for millennia, and with the Grand Bazaar, Haggia Sofia, and so many other amazing things to see and do, it's no surprise that it has gotten 16.9 billion views on TikTok.
Image Credit: Insta/ turkey.tourism.page
TikTokers love Britain's capital city so much that it's the fourth most popular city on the app, with 13.9 billion views. Whether it's discovering unique hole-in-the-wall businesses or admiring the incredible London architecture, TikTokers love it so much that it's the fourth most popular city in the world on the app.
Image Credit: Insta/london
Thanks to Gaudi's influence on the vast metropolis, Barcelona has long been a favorite destination for photographers and architecture enthusiasts. This hasn't gone unnoticed by TikTokers, who are so enamored with the city's films that it's rated sixth in the globe with 12.6 billion views.
Image Credit: Insta/visitbarcelona
Who doesn't enjoy looking at pictures and watching films of the City of Love? Whether you enjoy art, architecture, or simply the idea of romance, Paris is a fantastic place to visit. With 11.2 billion views, it is rated sixth in the globe.
Image Credit: REUTERS
In India, Mumbai is the melting pot of religions, fashion, finance, ancient history, and, of course, Bollywood. While seeing this behemoth of a city on this list may come as a surprise, there are plenty of intriguing things to learn about it, lending it a sense of mystique. With 9.6 billion views, Mumbai is ranked seventh.
Image Credit: Insta/mumbaitourism
Hawaii is a popular tourist destination for both Americans and international visitors, with magnificent volcanic beaches, lush jungles, and even more magnificent waterfalls and volcanoes tempting people in. With 9.4 billion views, the state is ranked ninth on the list.
Image Credit: Insta/tourismhawaii
It's no surprise that Miami, Florida's second-largest city, is so popular among the younger population, with 9.1 billion views in ninth place. As a hub for fantastic food and fantastic nightlife, it's no surprise that the second-largest city in Florida is so popular among the younger audience.
Image Credit: Insta/miamiandbeaches
With 8.4 billion views, Toronto, Canada is ranked ninth. The city, which is frequently utilized as a filming site, is full of charm and fun things to see and do, with its old buildings side by side with its more modern ones.
Image Credit: Insta/destination_toronto