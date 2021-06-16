Dubai Courts and Public Prosecution building. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A gang of four Indian men has been accused of kidnapping and assaulting a countryman in a dispute over gold bars.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Tuesday that the four Indian men kidnapped the victim from the Naif area of Dubai in May this year, assaulted him in a house before locking him up in a flat in Sharjah for three days. They allowed him to leave the flat after threatening to kill his family in India if he reported the incident to the police.

One of the defendants claimed that he had given the victim four gold bars to hand them over to his friend in India, but the victim did not do so.

However, the 22-year-old Indian salesman testified that he had only introduced the defendants to his friend to deliver the gold in India. “I was walking in the Naif area when the defendants arrived and dragged me to a nearby car after the dispute. They put me in a house and assaulted me, asking to connect them with the person who received the gold,” said the victim on record.

They took him to a flat in Sharjah and kept him confined for three days. The victim’s brother-in-law then reported the incident to the police. “The defendants asked me to leave the place and go to Naif Police Station and inform the officers there that I wasn’t kidnapped, or else they said they would kill my family in India,” added the victim.

However, the victim alerted Dubai Police who arrested the four Indian defendants. Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the Indian defendants with kidnapping and threatening to kill the victim him and his family members.