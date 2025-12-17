Family wins Dh200,000 compensation after worker dies due to company negligence

Court holds company accountable for worker's death
Abu Dhabi: An Abu Dhabi court has ordered a company to pay Dh200,000 in compensation to the heirs of an employee who died as a result of the company’s negligence, in a ruling that underscores employers’ legal responsibility to ensure workplace safety.
The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court ruled that the compensation, covering both material and moral damages, must be distributed among the heirs according to their respective Islamic inheritance shares, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.
The case stems from a lawsuit filed by the deceased employee’s family, who argued that his death was caused by the company’s failure to exercise due care and its breach of applicable laws, regulations and professional safety standards.
The plaintiffs said the company had neglected its legal obligations and failed to take the necessary precautions required by the nature of its work.
Court records show that a criminal case was previously initiated by the Public Prosecution against the company. The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicted the firm in absentia, imposing a Dh30,000 fine and ordering it to pay the statutory blood money (diya) of Dh200,000 to the victim’s heirs. That ruling was subsequently upheld on appeal and confirmed by the Court of Cassation.
Following the final criminal judgment, the heirs, the employee’s mother, wife and children, filed a civil claim seeking Dh350,000 in comprehensive compensation for the losses they suffered as a result of his death, along with legal interest of 12 per cent from the date the case was filed until full payment.
In its reasoning, the court found that the company’s fault had been conclusively established and that the family had sustained both financial and emotional harm.
The judges noted that the deceased had been the sole breadwinner for his family, and that his death deprived his wife, children and mother of their primary source of support, in addition to the profound moral suffering they endured.
The court ultimately awarded Dh200,000 in compensation, holding the company liable for the damages arising from its negligence, and dismissed the remainder of the claims.
