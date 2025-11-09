UAE sets five key safety rules for workers to ensure protection on job sites

Workplaces and labor accommodations must observe safety rules under law
Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has outlined five essential safety requirements that all workers must follow at job sites, emphasising that compliance with safety measures and use of protective gear is not merely procedural but a critical necessity to safeguard both workers and those around them, Al Etihad newspsper reported.
The ministry said workers are required to wear a helmet, safety vest, protective footwear, safety goggles, and ear protection against noise, as part of an integrated occupational health and safety system in line with Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 regulating labor relations, its executive regulations, and related ministerial decisions.
The law also stipulates a comprehensive set of preventive measures to be observed at workplaces and labor accommodations. MoHRE said it continues to provide guidance and awareness campaigns on occupational safety standards and workers’ rights through multiple communication channels, while handling feedback and complaints with transparency and urgency.
The Ministry said the UAE attaches great importance to creating a safe and attractive work environment, a commitment reflected in its proactive legislation on workplace safety and labor accommodation standards. “Occupational health and safety is a top priority for the ministry, which strictly enforces the law against any violations,” the ministry noted, highlighting initiatives such as the Wage Protection System that safeguard workers’ rights and ensure timely salary payments.
MoHRE added that strengthening health and safety practices enhances the UAE’s competitiveness in the global labor market, improves productivity, and supports a stable skilled workforce that drives economic growth.
The ministry identified four official channels for reporting occupational safety violations: the call center (600590000), the MoHRE smart application, the official website, and the ministry’s verified social media platforms.
The Occupational Health and Safety Manual requires employers to provide appropriate protective equipment to prevent work-related injuries, illnesses, and fire hazards, and to comply with all preventive measures issued by the ministry.
Companies must display detailed safety instructions in Arabic, and other languages as needed, in visible areas of the workplace, along with warning signs near hazardous locations.
Employers are also required to assign qualified first aid supervisors, maintain fully equipped first aid boxes, and provide adequate fire prevention and firefighting tools suitable for their operations. They must regularly ensure that workplace conditions offer sufficient protection for workers’ health and safety and take practical steps to reduce or eliminate risks.
The guidelines further stress precautions against falling objects, sharp tools, high temperatures, flammable materials, compressed gases, and electrical hazards.
Companies must post instructional signage near machinery and operational areas in Arabic and in any other language understood by the workforce.
