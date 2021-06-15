Inmate at Sharjah jail attends the wedding of his two daughters virtually. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: A prisoner in Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment has expressed his gratitude towards Sharjah Police for allowing him to attend the wedding of his two daughters over an online platform.

The 57-year-old father, who is in jail due to a financial case, told Gulf News that he could not describe his happiness as he attended the wedding of his two daughters, aged 26 and 24 — virtually. The establishment will also organise a private ceremony for them during the coming days. The marriage was attended by a group of close relatives of the bride and groom.

The father said that no establishment across the world does what Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment did for him or for his colleagues in the facility and let him attend the wedding of his daughters while he is serving his jail term.

Strengthen family ties

He talked with the judge to get his consent for the marriage. The inmates has six sons and five daughters, and has two grandchildren. This initiative to allow the inmate to attend a wedding while serving a jail sentence is based on the efforts of Sharjah Police General Command to strengthen family ties.

Brigadier Ahmad Abdul Aziz Shuhail, Director-General of the Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment, told Gulf News that the establishment was always keen on facilitating the procedures for inmates to communicate with their families through the electronic channels of communication available at the correctional facility, in line with discipline and legal parameters, to bring joy to the inmates, in addition to enhancing their psychological stability.

The institution pays special attention to the humanitarian aspect of the inmates by providing them with the opportunity to share all special occasions of their lives with their relatives through the e-Vision project, in cooperation with the Department of Social Services in Sharjah.

The inmates’ parents needed to submit a formal request with the correctional facility’s management to allow the bride’s father to attend the wedding of his daughters electronically. Image Credit: Supplied

Activating e-vision service