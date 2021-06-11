1 of 4
DIGITAL EMIRATES ID MAKES LIFE EASIER. The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has launched the first phase of issuing the new version of the Emirates Identity Card (ID) as part of the transition to the upgraded generation of identity cards and passports. The electronic version of the ID is an exact copy of the printed card and is available via the authority's smart application "ICA UAE Smart". Residents are encouraged to use the electronic version of the ID in all services of various sectors until the issuance of the printed cards. Residents should take full benefit of the electronic version of the ID cards, as its use is much easier especially for online transactions. (COMMENT BY: Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor)
Image Credit: GN Archives
2 of 4
KLOSING A CHAPTER The hit show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ has finally come to an end with the finale released on Thursday in the US. There’s still a two-part reunion coming up soon, which will see the famous family discuss their legacy after 20 seasons of the series. Also, they have a multi-year deal with Hulu. (So I guess it’s not really THE END.) Whatever your opinions are about the Kardashian-Jenners, their impact on the world when it comes to fashion, social media, pop culture, music and more, is undeniable. There might never be a group of people as influential as them again.(COMMENT BY: Jennifer Barretto, Assistant Editor – Features)
Image Credit: REUTERS
3 of 4
KREJCIKOVA REACHES FIRST GRAND SLAM FINAL AFTER INCREDIBLE WIN OVER SAKKARI Barbora Krejcikova made it to her first Grand Slam final after digging deep to eventually see off the spirited Maria Sakkari in a classic French Open semi-final. In a highly unpredictable match full of twists and turns and which lasted for over three hours, the 25-year-old Czech won 7-5 4-6 9-7 with her fifth match point - after saving one herself. She ought to have won earlier in the final game but for a line call wrongly overruled by the umpire. With testing not proving accurate enough on clay courts, technology is therefore not used to challenge calls, regardless, she held her nerve to beat the Greek and will now face Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final tomorrow. "I actually think we both deserve to win because we played a really, really great match," Krejcikova said. “But only one can win.” (COMMENT BY: Imran Malik, Assistant Editor)
Image Credit: Twitter
4 of 4
TAKING CARE OF NATURE PART OF LIVING ON THE PLANET A new UN report has said that to save the planet the world needs to tackle both climate change and species loss together. It has warned that some fixes to global warming could accelerate extinctions of plants and animals and the impact would be 'catastrophic on biodiversity.' Our children must be taught that taking care of nature is part of living on this planet. If we don't do this, the generations following us will pay the price. (COMMENT BY: Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor)
Image Credit: AP