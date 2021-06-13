Dubai Court Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: A Dubai-based man, accused of sexually assaulting a teenaged boy, has admitted to the charge, claiming that he was sick and couldn’t stop himself.

According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 38-year-old Pakistani defendant went to the teenaged boy’s home in Oud Metha to repair a water pipe at the apartment. The boy was alone at home when he opened the door to the defendant last December.

“He asked me to fill up a form. I told him I was alone,” said the teen on record. It was then that the accused allegedly touched the boy’s private parts and tried to kiss him. The boy shouted for help and ran to his room, but the man followed him to the bedroom and repeated the assault.

After the teenaged boy pushed him and ran out, the defendant followed him and told him not to tell anyone about what had happened, before leaving the apartment.

When the teenager’s parents arrived, he told them about the incident and they called the police in. Police officers identified the man from CCTV footage available at the building and arrested him. The boy identified him from amongst a group of suspects.