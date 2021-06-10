1 of 11
With the 300 Series Land Cruiser officially revealed, we take a look at all the generational iterations of the venerable Toyota off-roader over the 70 years since its introduction in 1951.
BJ - August 1951-January 1956: Original model developed for use by the National Police Reserve. Although the National Police Reserve did not adopt the model, it was adopted as a patrol car by local branches of Japan's National Police Agency. The model became the first vehicle to climb up to the sixth checkpoint of Mount Fuji. The vehicle name was changed to Land Cruiser in 1954.
20 Series - November 1955-December 1959: Second generation model with external appearance suitably redesigned for civilian use. Overseas export of the model began and played the role of spreading Toyota's reputation of quality and durability overseas.
40 Series - August 1960-October 1986: Third generation model, which won high acclaim and popularity in the world as a representative cross-country vehicle equipped with the Land Cruiser's essence of reliability, durability, and off-road performance.
50 Series - August 1967-July 1981: Full-fledged station wagon type with a totally new and original design. Predecessor to the 300 Series that offered a more spacious interior and increased comfort while retaining the Land Cruiser's essence.
60 Series - August 1980-January 1990: Station wagon type that succeeded the 50 Series. In keeping with increases in vehicle speed, the treads were widened to improve driving stability. Came fully equipped with comfort-enhanced equipment for private users.
70 Series - November 1984-present: Heavy-duty type that is evolving even now while retaining the Land Cruiser's essence as a successor model to the 40 Series. In 1985, the year following its debut, a light-duty type was derived (the first-generation Prado was born in 1990). The heavy-duty type is still being sold.
80 Series - October 1989-January 1998: Station wagon type equipped with the highest off-road performance in Land Cruiser history, as well as equipment and ride quality to the level of a luxury passenger vehicle.
100 Series - January 1998-August 2007: Successor to the 80 Series. It became the first station wagon type to adopt an independent front suspension. In addition to improvement in the basic performance as a 4WD, prestige, on-road performance, and ride quality were improved, making it a luxury 4WD.
200 Series - September 2007-Spring 2021: Successor to the 100 Series. A station wagon type that adopted a separate frame structure. The platform was redesigned, enhancing rigidity, durability, collision safety, and interior comfort.
300 Series – June 2021: The latest iteration, revealed on June 9th, 2021, promises to carry the legacy forward in style.
