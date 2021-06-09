1 of 8
Toyota Land Cruiser, one of the undisputed legends of off-roading, and one of the venerated nameplates, has received a generational upgrade. The Land Cruiser 300, officially unveiled just now, receives several design, technology, and mechanical improvements over the Land Cruiser 200, which has been around since 2007.
The Land Cruiser was launched in August 1951 as the four-wheel-drive Toyota BJ, has sold a cumulative total of approximately 10.4 million units and more than 300,000 units a year across 170 countries.
For the new Land Cruiser, Toyota adopted the new GA-F platform based on TNGA while keeping the frame structure. Toyota says it has redesigned the Land Cruiser's character by merging technologies accumulated over many years with the latest technologies, to achieve improvements such as vehicle weight reduction, lowering the center of gravity, the adoption of a new powertrain, and new interior and exterior designs.
The frame itself was redesigned to reduce weight and increase rigidity. The total weight of the vehicle has been reduced by 200 kg, including the frame and the body. To further improve the traditional off-road performance, technologies have been adopted that leads to better basic suspension performance and improved road-holding performance through the adoption of the E-KDSS (Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System.
The SUV’s off-road performance is further aided by the adoption of the Multi-Terrain Monitor, which instantly displays obstacles as viewed from the driver's viewpoint as well as the Multi Terrain Select, which automatically judges the road surface and selects the best driving mode.
A newly developed V6 twin-turbo engine (3.5-liter gasoline and 3.3-liter diesel) is used to achieve class-leading driving performance and drivability that surpass those of a conventional V8 engine. The petrol V6 churns out 415 horsepower and 650Nm of torque.
Toyota says the horizontal instrument panel helps the driver assess the vehicle's position even during extreme off-road driving, while switches have been positioned in a way that can be intuitively operated according to function.
Toyota plans to launch the new Land Cruiser all over the world starting this summer.
