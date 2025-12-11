Toyota's new $15,000 bZ3X EV — RAV4 rival — explodes in China

10K+ units sold for 2 straight months: Toyota's latest EVs catch on with Chinese buyer
Toyota’s new EVs are gaining traction in China, and its flagship model is next in line for launch.
After losing ground in the world’s largest auto market, Toyota’s latest electric vehicles are beginning to catch on with Chinese buyers.
Toyota’s joint venture GAC-Toyota revealed that bZ3X sales exceeded 10,000 units for two straight months, signaling growing momentum. In October 2025, Toyota’s sales rose 3.5%, thanks to bZ3X demand.
The compact all-electric SUV has multiple variants mainly differentiated by battery size, range, and power output.
The bZ3X is billed as Toyota’s “first 100,000 yuan-level pure electric SUV,” with prices starting at 109,800 yuan, or roughly $15,000.
The bZ3X is positioned as a 5-door, 5-seat family EV with front-wheel drive and a focus on efficiency and range.
Global automakers have struggled to keep up in China’s fast-evolving car market, but Toyota has been among the most affected.
Its sales in China fell 7% in 2024, a drop the company attributed to the rapid shift toward new energy vehicles and “severe market conditions,” including an escalating price war.
The Japanese brand has long been cautious about going fully electric, sticking to a multi-pathway approach that still leans heavily on hybrids and combustion models.
In China, however, Toyota has been forced to change course.
Under its China R&D 2.0 strategy, the company has enlisted the help of major Chinese tech players such as Huawei, Xiaomi, and Momenta to better compete with local leaders like BYD.
The pivot appears to be working: through October 2025, Toyota’s sales in China are up 3.5%, with the company pointing to strong demand for the bZ3X as a key driver of the rebound.
Roughly the size of a RAV4 at 4,645 mm long, 1,885 mm wide, and 1,625 mm high, the bZ3X offers a very different experience from traditional Toyota models.
It features advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), an intelligent voice assistant, smart storage solutions, and a host of modern tech-focused amenities.
Powertrain and performance
Single front-mounted electric motor: 150 kW (204 hp) on base model and up to 165 kW (224 hp) for top variant.
Maximum torque: 200–210 N·m depending on variant.
Top speed is quoted at about 160 km/h.
Battery and range
Lithium iron phosphate battery packs with capacities around 50 kWh/58.3 kWh/68 kWh
Range [CLTC]: 430 km, 520 km, and up to 610 km for top trim
Fast charging: low to roughly 80% in 30 minutes to
Slow AC charging 10–12 hours depending on battery size.
Dimensions and chassis
L 4,600 mm, W1,850–1,875 mm, H1,645–1,660 mm
Wheelbase: 2,765 mm
Curb weight: 1,690–1,835 kg
Front-wheel drive on an EV-specific platform, with MacPherson strut front suspension and torsion-beam rear suspension
Interior and tech
5-seat layout with a tech-focused cabin and a large central touchscreen (up to about 16inches on some versions).
Multi-function steering wheel and available features such as seat heating, ventilation, and memory on higher trims
Advanced driver-assistance targeting Level 2 capability, including adaptive cruise control and other active safety functions on most variants
Trim and tyre details
All variants are classified as compact SUVs with pure-electric power.
Typical wheel/tire setup is 18-inch (215/55 R18), with the top trim moving to 19-inch (225/45 R19).
Higher trims add features like a panoramic sunroof and inductive power tailgate, while base models are more basic in equipment
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox