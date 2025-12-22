GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

Top 25 companies: How tech kings crushed the market in 2025

$50-trillion players: Nvidia surgers to No. 1 (at $4.5 trillion), Apple & AI titans soar

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., center, during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China, on Thursday, July 17, 2025.
Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., center, during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China, on Thursday, July 17, 2025.
Bloomberg

In 2025, the largest companies by market capitalisation continued to be dominated by US technology giants and a handful of global leaders across sectors.

At the top, NVIDIA led the ranking with around $4.4 trillion in market value, driven by explosive demand for AI accelerators and data-center GPUs powering generative AI workloads.

Microsoft and Apple followed closely with valuations in the $3.6–$4 trillion range, buoyed by cloud services, enterprise software growth, and continued iPhone ecosystem revenue.

Alphabet and Amazon also remained in the top five as digital advertising, cloud computing, and e-commerce stabilised amid economic fluctuations.

Meta Platforms ranked sixth, with AI integration into social products bolstering engagement.

Saudi Aramco maintained a strong position as the leading energy company by market cap, benefiting from steady oil prices and energy demand.

Broadcom, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), and Tesla rounded out the Top 10, reflecting strength in chips and EV adoption, as per industry publication Capital.

Growth factors in 2025 included rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, robust cloud computing expansion, and resilient consumer tech demand.

Trends

Key business trends shaping these valuations were AI integration across products, diversification into services, and shifting energy markets.

Challenges ahead include regulatory scrutiny (especially for tech platforms), supply chain constraints for semiconductors, macroeconomic uncertainties, and competition in AI and cloud markets.

Following is the list of Top 25 companies by market market capitalisation this 2025.

Source: Companies Marketcap

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Water deal: PrimeWater Infrastructure Corp, one of the Philippines’ largest water and wastewater services providers, has been sold by the Villars to Crystal Bridges Holding Corp, an investment vehicle controlled by retail giant PureGold's Lucio Co. From left: Vincent Co, Leonardo Dayao, Manuel Villar, Jr., Lucio Co and Manuel Paolo Villar.

PrimeWater sold by Villars to PureGold's Co

2m read
The RAV4-sized Toyota bZ3X all-electric compact SUV at a dealership. Produced in China, via joint venture GAC-Toyota, the bZ3X sales exceeded 10,000 units for two straight months.

Toyota bZ3X $15,000 EV — RAV4 rival — explodes in China

2m read
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has acted as an ambassador for the technology and sought to get governments, as well as private enterprise, to buy early or risk being left behind by those who embrace AI.

US will allow sale of Nvidia AI chips to China: Trump

2m read
Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang

Nvidia becomes first $5 trillion company

2m read