Top 25 companies: How tech kings crushed the market in 2025

$50-trillion players: Nvidia surgers to No. 1 (at $4.5 trillion), Apple & AI titans soar
In 2025, the largest companies by market capitalisation continued to be dominated by US technology giants and a handful of global leaders across sectors.
At the top, NVIDIA led the ranking with around $4.4 trillion in market value, driven by explosive demand for AI accelerators and data-center GPUs powering generative AI workloads.
Microsoft and Apple followed closely with valuations in the $3.6–$4 trillion range, buoyed by cloud services, enterprise software growth, and continued iPhone ecosystem revenue.
Alphabet and Amazon also remained in the top five as digital advertising, cloud computing, and e-commerce stabilised amid economic fluctuations.
Meta Platforms ranked sixth, with AI integration into social products bolstering engagement.
Saudi Aramco maintained a strong position as the leading energy company by market cap, benefiting from steady oil prices and energy demand.
Broadcom, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), and Tesla rounded out the Top 10, reflecting strength in chips and EV adoption, as per industry publication Capital.
Growth factors in 2025 included rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, robust cloud computing expansion, and resilient consumer tech demand.
Key business trends shaping these valuations were AI integration across products, diversification into services, and shifting energy markets.
Challenges ahead include regulatory scrutiny (especially for tech platforms), supply chain constraints for semiconductors, macroeconomic uncertainties, and competition in AI and cloud markets.
Following is the list of Top 25 companies by market market capitalisation this 2025.
Source: Companies Marketcap
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox