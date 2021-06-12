The move could aid in protecting people that are targeted by repeated harassment

Image Credit: Agency

Washington: Tech giant Google has revealed that it will be enhancing its Search experience in a bid to protect people from harassment of different kinds.

As per Mashable, at I/O last month, Google revealed that it's working on a new underlying technology called Multitask Unified Model (MUM) to fetch answers to more complex search queries.

Well, the company has now revealed that it will be further enhancing its Search in order to protect people from harassment of different kinds.

Google, as of now, flags harassment on people manually reporting websites that post content about them without their consent and demand payment for its removal.

As a part of the process, Google investigates the knowledge provided by someone tormented by this harassment and subsequently removes the page from search results while also demoting the website's overall ranking.

The search giant plans to further enhance this process by not only targeting the malicious site but also reducing the ranking of comparable "low quality" predatory websites that appear in search results.

This could aid in protecting people that are targeted by repeated harassment via unfavourable information posted about them online without their consent.

"Over the years of building Search, our approach has remained consistent: We take examples of queries where we're not doing the best job in providing high quality results, and look for ways to make improvements to our algorithms," the company said.

"In this way, we don't "fix" individual queries, since they're often a symptom of a class of problems that affect many different queries. Our ability to address issues continues to lead the industry, and we've deployed advanced technology, tools and quality signals over the last two decades, making Search work better every day," Google added.