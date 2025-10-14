Sam Altman and Peng Xiao say the real AI divide is about access, not algorithms

Altman agreed, predicting that the cost of intelligence will one day match the cost of energy, a world where computing power, not oil or data, becomes the ultimate commodity. “We are heading to a world where the cost of intelligence is going to converge to the cost of energy,” he said. “Building on that energy and the ambition to do so is very important. The reason we do all of this is because we believe it can transform the world for people and unlock incredible new things that people deserve.”