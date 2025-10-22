GITEX Global 2025: Wondershare showcases AI-powered productivity solutions to the Midde East

Since 2003, Wondershare has led in creative and productivity software worldwide
GITEX Global 2025, the world’s largest tech and startup show, took place from October 13–17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together more than 6,500 exhibitors and thousands of startups and investors.
AI-powered creativity and productivity tools were in the spotlight this year, and among the companies drawing significant attention was Wondershare, which presented its AI-powered creative solutions, empowering creators and enterprises to rethink their workflows and unlock new possibilities.
To meet the rising demand for AI-driven productivity and collaboration, Wondershare showcased a comprehensive product lineup at GITEX Global 2025. Its offering spans five flagship products:
PDFelement: Combines Smart Redact, Professional Translation, and Admin Console to make document workflows more secure and efficient for cross-border operations;
EdrawMax and EdrawMind: Bring AI-powered diagramming and brainstorming capabilities to boost collaboration and efficiency;
ToMoviee AI: The company’s latest AI video generation platform making its Middle East debut, enables businesses to create realistic video content directly from text or references;
Filmora: A widely used video editing software that integrates AI-driven tools to simplify professional-grade content creation and reduce time and cost.
The growing focus on AI-driven creativity at GITEX reflects a broader global trend. AI-powered tools are becoming indispensable to creative teams and individuals — driving speed, accessibility, and innovation across industries.
According to a Microsoft-sponsored IDC study, the adoption of generative AI has surged globally by 20% over the past year, underscoring a fundamental shift in how organizations approach creativity and productivity.
Creative workflows are emerging as one of the most dynamic areas for generative AI applications. In the Middle East, governments and enterprises are accelerating adoption through national AI strategies and infrastructure investments, creating strong momentum for content innovation.
The UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031 aims to make AI contribute 14% to GDP by 2030, underscoring the country’s ambition to become a global AI hub.
Founded in 2003, Wondershare has grown into a global leader in creativity and productivity solutions. Operating in 200+ countries/regions with 20B+ users served, the company empowers global users through intuitive software/AI, simplifying complex tech for all.
Currently, it has forged deep partnerships with leading firms in the MENA region—including those in the energy, goverment, and finance sectors—reflecting its commitment to serving the region's growing demand for AI-driven innovation.
As AI evolves from hype to a transformative force, Wondershare is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of creative industries. By driving the integration of intelligence and creativity, the company is helping define new standards for how stories are conceived, produced, and shared on a global scale.
GITEX Global 2025 marks a significant moment for Wondershare to connect with the global creative community and demonstrate its long-term vision.
Beyond a product showcase, the company is reaffirming its commitment to advancing intelligent creativity worldwide—empowering creators and organisations with the tools, technologies, and inspiration to shape the future of storytelling.
