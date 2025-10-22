EZVIZ announces expansion of its AI smart home lineup at GITEX Dubai 2025

Brand unveils AI innovations under theme Automate Imaginations for Homes
EZVIZ, a global smart home technology leader, has announced the expansion of its AI-powered smart living portfolio at GITEX Dubai 2025. Under the theme “Automate Imaginations for Homes,” the company is unveiling new AI innovations designed to redefine how people interact with their homes — marking one of its most ambitious product launches to date.
Founded in 2013, EZVIZ has built a strong global presence in over 130 countries, connecting security, automation, and intelligence through its unique “2 + 5 + N” ecosystem model. This structure integrates two core enablers (AI and EZVIZ Cloud), five key product categories (smart cameras, entry systems, cleaning devices, control systems, and living solutions), and an expanding network of ecosystem partners.
At the heart of EZVIZ’s latest product range is BlueOcean, the company’s proprietary AI model. BlueOcean powers real-time learning, predictive automation, and device coordination across the EZVIZ ecosystem while maintaining a strong focus on local data processing and privacy protection.
“AI has already become part of daily life,” said Albert Hao, Business Director of EZVIZ MENA. “What matters now is how we make it seamless — creating homes that think, learn, and respond naturally to the people who live in them.”
EZVIZ’s GITEX showcase highlights how visual AI is advancing home awareness and protection. With years of imaging expertise, the brand has developed new perception and recognition technologies that go beyond traditional smart cameras.
Featured innovations include:
● ColorFULL Night Vision – delivers vivid color imaging even in near-total darkness.
● Wild Animal Detection – identifies 21 species, expanding safety from homes to outdoor settings.
● Multi-Lens Camera Series (H80x Dual) – combines dual-lens co-detection with 4K imaging for wide-area monitoring.
“These breakthroughs extend the limits of what visual AI can achieve,” Hao noted. “Our technology now brings protection and awareness to every environment — from urban homes to remote landscapes.”
EZVIZ continues to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, now serving over 1.7 million users. Its products are available through leading retail and e-commerce partners including Amazon, Noon, Carrefour, Sharaf DG, Lulu, and Jumbo.
Hao emphasized that the region’s commitment to smart city innovation aligns closely with EZVIZ’s AI-first strategy:
“From home comfort to urban safety, we see AI as a bridge between individual well-being and the GCC’s wider digital transformation goals.”
For more information, visit www.ezviz.com
