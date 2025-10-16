GOLD/FOREX
UAE unveils AI-powered 'Eye' system to streamline work permit processing

Smart system verifies passports, photos, certificates while minimising errors

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
Visitors at the Gitex Global 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has launched its AI-driven system, “Eye”, at GITEX Global 2025, aiming to transform work permit processing.

The system automates application handling, reducing the need for human intervention except in exceptional cases.

“Eye” leverages artificial intelligence to verify essential documents such as personal photos, passports, and academic certificates, ensuring accuracy and authenticity while minimising human error. The system is designed to accelerate administrative procedures and improve overall efficiency in work permit services.

Rashid Hassan Al Saadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Market Services at MoHRE, said: “The launch of the ‘Eye’ system represents a significant step in enhancing our services through digital innovation. It reflects the Ministry’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies, supporting national directives, and raising the standards of government service delivery.”

Al Saadi highlighted that MoHRE’s digital initiatives aim to improve the customer experience, increase operational efficiency, and reduce costs. “Eye” is expected to expedite transaction completion, ensure high-quality document submissions, and enhance the overall work permit process.

Alongside “Eye,” MoHRE is showcasing several other digital transformation initiatives at GITEX 2025, including Work Bundle, Ask Data, Forecasting Future Jobs and Skills, Smart Safety Tracker, and the MoHRE smart application. These projects support the UAE Government’s broader vision for AI leadership, streamlined procedures, and a flexible, efficient work environment for all stakeholders.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
UAE work visa

